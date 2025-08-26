Corporate

​​​​​​WHO regional director starts Vietnam visit

August 26, 2025 | 17:17
Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala, regional director for the Western Pacific at the World Health Organization (WHO), is visiting Vietnam from August 25-29 to advance cooperative ties.

The power of partnerships in advancing health goals in Vietnam is the extensive message being conveyed through this week's visit to Vietnam. This is his second official mission to the country since May 2024.

On the agenda are high-level meetings with key government leaders including Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan and Chairperson of the National Assembly Committee on Social Affairs and Culture Nguyen Dac Vinh, as well as United Nations officials, ambassadors, and health and development partners.

​​​​​​WHO regional director starts Vietnam visit
Dr. Saia Ma'u Piukala at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long. Photo: WHO

During their meeting, Minister Lan said, “Since gaining independence 80 years ago, Vietnam has made huge progress in improving the health of our people, a key factor in our wellbeing and development. We are proud to also mark nearly 50 years of close and effective cooperation with the WHO. Vietnam is delighted to welcome Dr Piukala again, and to actively share our experiences, expertise, and achievements through multilateral collaboration.”

Dr Piukala said he was delighted to return to Vietnam just before the September 2 National Day celebrations.

"This is a historic time for Vietnam. Not only is the country looking back on 80 years of remarkable health progress, it has ambitious health targets for the coming decade, including providing free essential health services to the whole population. The government's vision and leadership in health, including through investing in primary healthcare at the foundations, strengthening the delivery of quality health services and introducing policies to tackle non-communicable diseases such as tobacco-related illness, will benefit people and support the country's aspirations of achieving high-income status by 2045,” he noted.

​​​​​​WHO regional director starts Vietnam visit
Dr. Saia Ma'u Piukala and colleagues from the WHO Vietnam office at a meeting with Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Society. Photo: WHO

During his visit, Dr Piukala will address a high-level forum hosted by the Ministry of Health and WHO Vietnam where international best practices to optimise primary healthcare will be shared, visit a commune health station in Phu Tho province, and spend time in a general hospital in Nghe An province that has boosted climate-resilience and environmental sustainability with WHO support.

For almost 50 years, WHO has supported the government of Vietnam's efforts to protect health and save lives.

​​​​​​WHO regional director starts Vietnam visit
Dr. Saia Ma'u Piukala at the meeting with Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan – Photo: WHO

”Vietnam has so many valuable lessons to share with our other 37 Western Pacific Region Member States and areas, and indeed with the world, including an emphasis on disease prevention and health promotion, and reform of primary health care at the grassroots level,” Dr Piukala said. “We at WHO will continue to be Vietnam's steadfast partner in capitalizing on these gains and also working together to strengthen other essential areas including climate change and health, and ongoing health security response and preparedness.”

Health financing needs bold strategy Health financing needs bold strategy

Health financing is the backbone of universal health coverage and sustainable health systems. Without adequate, equitable, and efficient financing, even the best policies cannot reach their full potential.
Opella drives the shift towards a healthier society and planet Opella drives the shift towards a healthier society and planet

Opella, the world's third-largest consumer self-care company, is making sustainability a core commitment across markets, with Vietnam as a strategic priority, for a healthier society and planet.
Vietnam's dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map Vietnam's dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map

Vietnam's dental industry is strengthening its position on the global medical tourism map through advances in technology, materials, and policy.
Danang symposium puts spotlight on infectious disease prevention Danang symposium puts spotlight on infectious disease prevention

More than 400 healthcare experts from Vietnam and abroad gathered in Danang to share insights on tackling infectious diseases and the role of vaccines.

By Bich Thuy

Tag:
WHO Vietnam Regional Director Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala health

Themes: Healthcare Platform

