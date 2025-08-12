Vietnam’s dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map

Vietnamese dentists qualified to provide dental care for international tourists

According to a study by Research and Markets, Vietnam’s dental services market was valued at $4.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $5.50 billion by 2030, rising at a compound annual growth rate of 4.75 per cent. The market is driven by several key factors contributing to its growth. Increasing awareness and emphasis on oral hygiene among the population have spurred demand for dental services. This trend is bolstered by rising disposable incomes, enabling more individuals to afford dental care beyond basic treatments.

Advancements in technology and techniques in dentistry have attracted both patients seeking higher-quality care and professionals looking to upgrade their practices. Government initiatives and investments in healthcare infrastructure play a crucial role in expanding dental services accessibility across urban and rural areas.

As the market continues to evolve, dental tourism also contributes significantly, with Vietnam becoming a preferred destination for affordable yet high-standard dental treatments. These factors collectively propel Vietnam’s dental services market forward, promising continued expansion and innovation in the sector.

A seminar held by Detec Dental Lab on August 7 shed some light on the current state of Vietnam’s dental services market and the strategies to stimulate growth.

Pham Thanh Ha, deputy director in charge of professional affairs at National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology in Hanoi, said, “Cosmetic dentistry has grown significantly, bolstered by the rapid adoption of new technologies, materials, and treatment methods. However, the sector still lacks consistency and a strong common standard to support global integration.”

Service quality varies greatly between clinics and facilities. While some pioneering clinics have met international standards, the majority of facilities still operate manually, lacking a comprehensive quality control system from examination to diagnosis, prosthodontics, and post-treatment care.

A lack of standardisation not only widens the quality gap but also increases costs and reduces access to dental services, especially for low- and middle-income groups.

“To create a breakthrough, Vietnam needs a comprehensive strategy including continuous training and technology updates to improve accessibility to dental services at reasonable costs. This will position Vietnam’s dental industry as a key player in national medical tourism,” Ha noted.

In the same vein, Luong Ngoc Khue, vice president of the Vietnam Odonto-Stomatology Association, said, “Dental care demand extends beyond disease treatment to aesthetic care with personalised solutions for every stage of life, from pregnancy, baby teeth, and orthodontics to prosthodontics for the elderly. Vietnam aims to build a synchronous dental ecosystem, capable of cross-sector and cross-regional connectivity and targeting overseas Vietnamese and international tourists.”

He added, “The key factors are not merely technology or materials, but the comprehensive standardisation – from treatment protocols, production, and case monitoring to the accumulation of scientific evidence, in order to gradually build trust and international credibility for Vietnam’s dental industry.”

Over the past decade, Vietnam has elevated its dental care services to meet world-class standards, drawing patients from countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Currently, more than 100,000 medical tourists from these regions travel to Vietnam annually for advanced dental treatments, generating over $150 million in revenue for the country’s dental industry, according to TechSci Research.

ABC World Asia leads $24 million Series B round in Kim Dental ABC World Asia, the Singapore-based private equity fund focused on impact investing across Asia, today announced that it has led a $24 million Series B round in Kim Dental – one of Vietnam’s leading dental system operators – alongside existing backer Aura Private Equity and others. The new capital will further support Kim Dental with expanding the delivery of affordable and reliable oral healthcare services across Vietnam.

Parkway dental clinic chain secures $5 million investment Vietnamese dental clinic chain Parkway has wrapped up an investment of about $5 million from 24hmoney.