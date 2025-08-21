Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AIA Singapore Teams Up with Mount Alvernia on Healthcare

August 21, 2025 | 18:00
(0) user say
Partnership focuses on sustainable, cost-effective medical solutions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2025 - AIA Singapore and Mount Alvernia Hospital today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable healthcare solutions and delivering high-quality, affordable care to Singapore residents.

This MoU, signed today by Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, and Dr. James Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Alvernia Hospital Singapore, will focus on three key areas of collaboration:
  • Advancing innovative healthcare solutions that enhance patient experiences and outcomes.
  • Jointly creating sustainable and cost-effective healthcare solutions that will benefit AIA Singapore policyholders and patients at Mount Alvernia Hospital.
  • Driving positive impact across the healthcare industry through strong industry leadership and shared expertise.
Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, "Evolving healthcare needs make it more essential than ever to keep care both accessible and sustainable for all Singaporeans. At AIA Singapore, we are dedicated to continuous innovation—always seeking new ways to protect and enhance the health of our community. Through our partnership with Mount Alvernia Hospital, we combine the expertise of a leading health insurer and a trusted healthcare provider to unlock advanced healthcare solutions that are high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable. Together, we strive to make a positive impact and strengthen Singapore's healthcare ecosystem. With this strategic partnership, we champion innovation and accessibility in healthcare, ensuring every Singaporean has the opportunity to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Dr. James Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Alvernia Hospital, said "This partnership between Mount Alvernia Hospital and AIA Singapore is rooted in a shared goal to provide patients with our comprehensive multidisciplinary healthcare that is accessible, affordable and efficient. We hope this partnership will benefit our patients in terms of the medical care given and the seamless experience from the moment patients step into our hospital."

This partnership builds on AIA Singapore's ongoing efforts to better support the health and well-being of its policyholders.

AIA Singapore has also introduced numerous initiatives to effectively address the evolving needs of policyholders. In 2024, AIA Singapore introduced access to on-demand teleconsultations as well as mental wellness services, paediatric care, and home health screenings for all AIA insured members with AIA personal policies[1].

Additionally, the company introduced significant enhancements to its corporate insurance policies in October 2024[2]. These enhancements included a first-in-market expanded inpatient coverage for mental health care, alongside other enhanced benefits, all offered at no additional premiums, benefitting over 1.3 million employees in Singapore, representing more than 20% of the nation's population.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AIA Singapore

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AIA Singapore Mount Alvernia healthcare

Related Contents

FedEx and St. Jude Hospital seek cooperation opportunities in healthcare

FedEx and St. Jude Hospital seek cooperation opportunities in healthcare

Novartis leveraging new policies to drive healthcare transformation

Novartis leveraging new policies to drive healthcare transformation

Moving towards modern and sustainable pharma industry

Moving towards modern and sustainable pharma industry

Danang symposium puts spotlight on infectious disease prevention

Danang symposium puts spotlight on infectious disease prevention

Vietnam’s dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map

Vietnam’s dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map

Opella drives the shift towards a healthier society and planet

Opella drives the shift towards a healthier society and planet

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020