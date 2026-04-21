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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Webudding advances digital stationery with IP collaborations

April 21, 2026 | 14:33
(0) user say
The platform expanded licensed character partnerships and content creation features for electronic journaling and planning applications.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - Webudding, a digital stationery platform connecting users, creators, and brand partners worldwide, is raising the standard for digital planning aesthetics and functionality. Through licensed IP collaborations and its proprietary creator tool, Webudding Studio, the platform delivers more engaging products for users and a faster, more scalable path to market for the creators and brands behind them.

Webudding Elevates Digital Stationery Through IP Collaborations and Creator Tools

Webudding Elevates Digital Stationery Through IP Collaborations and Creator Tools

Webudding's IP partnerships span some of the world's most beloved character brands, including Sanrio, San-X, and Butterbear. Together, these collaborations have produced more than 300 digital stationery products that bring recognizable, emotionally resonant characters into everyday planning and journaling. For brand partners, it opens a direct line to tablet-first consumers.

On the creator side, Webudding Studio is addressing one of the most persistent challenges in the digital stationery space: the time and effort required to produce high-quality, interactive products. The tool automatically adds hyperlinks to static PDF files, turning flat documents into dynamic, navigable digital experiences. A process that previously required several days now takes under an hour, allowing creators to focus on core creative work while delivering a more seamless, navigable experience to users.

As digital planning continues to grow, users are expecting products that are both visually appealing and functional, while creators and brands are looking for smarter ways to meet that demand. Webudding sits at the intersection of both, combining the pull of IP-driven design with technology that helps the people building these products do it better and faster.

Explore Webudding's full product catalog at webudding.com/en, or create custom products through Webudding Studio.

https://webudding.com/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Webudding

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