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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Capricorn Mutual deploys Duck Creek platform to automate core insurance processes

August 12, 2026 | 18:58
(0) user say
Financial protection provider Capricorn Mutual launched its core operational systems on the Duck Creek insurance platform on 12 August 2026 to improve member service and administrative automation.

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced that Capricorn Mutual has successfully gone live on Duck Creek's core insurance platform, marking a significant milestone in the mutual insurer's technology modernisation journey. Capricorn Mutual selected Duck Creek to replace its legacy insurance platform and support its long-term strategy of delivering enhanced experiences and value to its members, 32,000 small automotive businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

The implementation, delivered in partnership with Aggne, brought together Duck Creek Policy, Rating, Billing, Claims and Clarity (data and insights) on Duck Creek OnDemand, providing Capricorn Mutual with a connected, cloud-native foundation that supports automation, stronger governance, improved data quality, greater operational efficiency, and future innovation.

"This is an important step forward for Capricorn Mutual and reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in the future of our Members," said Damon de Nooyer, Chief Financial Services Officer, Mutual Management. "By modernising our core systems, we're building a stronger, more resilient business that can continue to deliver the protection, service and support our Members rely on."

Enabled by Duck Creek's open APIs, the implementation integrated the new core with several other critical systems including banking, vehicle and property intelligence, financial management, and other proprietary technology, helping create a more connected ecosystem across Capricorn Mutual's operations.

"Capricorn Mutual had a clear vision for how technology could support its members and strengthen its business for the future," said Christian Erickson, General Manager, APAC, Duck Creek Technologies. "We are delighted to celebrate this successful delivery and to see Capricorn Mutual already realising benefits. This reflects the strong collaboration between Capricorn Mutual, Aggne and Duck Creek."

The successful deployment demonstrates Duck Creek's continued momentum across the APAC region, where insurers and mutuals are increasingly modernising their core operations to improve agility today while preparing for the next generation of data-driven and AI-enabled capabilities.

Capricorn Mutual
Capricorn Mutual Limited (CML) is Capricorn's member-owned risk protection organisation, established to provide Capricorn Members with an alternative to traditional insurance. Since 2003, it has delivered risk protection solutions tailored to the automotive industry, helping Members protect their businesses, assets and livelihoods. As a mutual, Capricorn Mutual is owned by its Members and exists solely to serve their interests, with a focus on long-term support, value and sustainability.

Visit www.duckcreek.com

By PR Newswire

Duck Creek

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TagTag:
Duck Creek Capricorn Mutual Insurance processes Duck Creek platform

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