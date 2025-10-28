TikTok signs strategic partnership with Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre

The partnership, signed on October 28, aims to strengthen Vietnam’s digital landscape by empowering local enterprises, promoting cultural exchange, and driving sustainable digital growth. The move forms part of TikTok’s broader regional strategy to deepen investment across Southeast Asia, home to more than 460 million monthly active users.

According to SensorTower, TikTok remains the fastest-growing platform in the region, reflecting both its wide reach and its role as a key driver of Southeast Asia’s digital economy.

Nikhil Rolla, TikTok’s head of strategic clients for Southeast Asia, noted that each month, the platform engages over 160 million users in Indonesia, 70 million in Vietnam, and 50 million in Thailand, along with about 180 million others across the region.

“These numbers highlight TikTok’s incredible growth potential for app developers, tech firms, and brands, and reaffirm Southeast Asia’s position as a vital hub in the region’s digital transformation journey," he said.

“The collaboration with MCST further underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable development of the digital ecosystem across Southeast Asia,” Rolla added.

Beyond entertainment, TikTok has evolved into a powerful engine for business discovery and app growth across sectors such as gaming, finance, tourism, and retail. Platform data show that two-thirds of TikTok users explore new apps intentionally, while 45 per cent continue to engage with related content, underscoring TikTok’s growing influence in consumer decision-making.

Southeast Asian brands are increasingly achieving higher returns on investment and more sustainable growth through TikTok’s strategic solutions. A recent example is Hypermonk Games, which used TikTok’s Smart+ Day 0 Target ROAS (tROAS) strategy for its hit game Highway Overtake.

The campaign delivered a 20 per cent higher return on ad spend (ROAS) than targeted and cut cost per install by 50 per cent compared to manual bidding. Building on this success, the company plans to expand its investment on TikTok.

Through its new partnership with Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre, TikTok is set to further contribute to national digital growth, support innovation, and amplify local creativity on a global stage.