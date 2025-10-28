Corporate

TikTok signs strategic partnership with Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre

October 28, 2025 | 20:00
(0) user say
TikTok has signed an MoU with the Digital Transformation Centre under Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST), reaffirming its long-term commitment to supporting the country's growing digital ecosystem.

The partnership, signed on October 28, aims to strengthen Vietnam’s digital landscape by empowering local enterprises, promoting cultural exchange, and driving sustainable digital growth. The move forms part of TikTok’s broader regional strategy to deepen investment across Southeast Asia, home to more than 460 million monthly active users.

TikTok signs strategic partnership with Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre

According to SensorTower, TikTok remains the fastest-growing platform in the region, reflecting both its wide reach and its role as a key driver of Southeast Asia’s digital economy.

Nikhil Rolla, TikTok’s head of strategic clients for Southeast Asia, noted that each month, the platform engages over 160 million users in Indonesia, 70 million in Vietnam, and 50 million in Thailand, along with about 180 million others across the region.

“These numbers highlight TikTok’s incredible growth potential for app developers, tech firms, and brands, and reaffirm Southeast Asia’s position as a vital hub in the region’s digital transformation journey," he said.

“The collaboration with MCST further underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable development of the digital ecosystem across Southeast Asia,” Rolla added.

TikTok signs strategic partnership with Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre

Beyond entertainment, TikTok has evolved into a powerful engine for business discovery and app growth across sectors such as gaming, finance, tourism, and retail. Platform data show that two-thirds of TikTok users explore new apps intentionally, while 45 per cent continue to engage with related content, underscoring TikTok’s growing influence in consumer decision-making.

Southeast Asian brands are increasingly achieving higher returns on investment and more sustainable growth through TikTok’s strategic solutions. A recent example is Hypermonk Games, which used TikTok’s Smart+ Day 0 Target ROAS (tROAS) strategy for its hit game Highway Overtake.

The campaign delivered a 20 per cent higher return on ad spend (ROAS) than targeted and cut cost per install by 50 per cent compared to manual bidding. Building on this success, the company plans to expand its investment on TikTok.

Through its new partnership with Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre, TikTok is set to further contribute to national digital growth, support innovation, and amplify local creativity on a global stage.

E-commerce businesses thrive with TikTok tool E-commerce businesses thrive with TikTok tool
Goodstack Powers MrBeast’s TikTok Fundraiser for WaterAid Goodstack Powers MrBeast’s TikTok Fundraiser for WaterAid
Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost
Vietnam launches national campaign against online scams Vietnam launches national campaign against online scams
Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition
Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TikTok Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre Ministry of Culture Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

