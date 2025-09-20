Corporate

GBA marks 30 years with 2025 Business Awards in Ho Chi Minh City

September 20, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
The German Business Association in Vietnam (GBA) has celebrated excellence in innovation, sustainability, and community engagement at its 2025 Business Awards.

Held on September 19 in Ho Chi Minh City, the 2025 GBA Business Awards honoured outstanding companies for their contributions to Vietnam’s business landscape. Marking the 30th anniversary of the GBA, this year’s ceremony underscored the association’s long-standing role in strengthening German-Vietnamese economic ties.

<
GBA marks 30 years with 2025 Business Awards in Ho Chi Minh City

This year marked the second edition of the awards, which attracted more than 30 nominations from both large corporations and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

For the first time, SMEs were eligible to compete across all three award categories. This milestone underscores their growing importance and celebrates the meaningful contributions they bring to shaping a dynamic and sustainable business landscape in Vietnam.

Furthermore, top finalists will be nominated for the 2025 EuroCham Business Awards, helping to amplify the value and presence of German enterprises within the European business community in Vietnam.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Alexander Ziehe, chairman of GBA, said, "Each one of the nominees has demonstrated innovation, adaptability, and resilience in generating positive impact, even in the face of global challenges."

Andrea Maria Sühl, consul general of Germany in Vietnam, highlighted that the achievements recognised at the awards reflect Germany’s role as a strategic partner in Vietnam’s next stage of development.

"The efforts in innovation, sustainability, and community impact by these enterprises show how German expertise is supporting Vietnam’s ambition to become a high-income country," Sühl said, emphasising how German companies remain committed to long-term investment, creating employment, providing world-class training, and contributing to sustainable prosperity.

"Together, we share a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible business practices – values that form the foundation for a successful future," she added.

Cicor Vietnam was honoured as SME Green Business of the Year for its comprehensive environmental, social, and governance policy framework and innovative energy management initiatives, and also received the SME Community Impact of the Year award for its commitment to education, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Digi-Texx Vietnam was named LE Green Business of the Year for its innovative solutions to address climate challenges in the Mekong Delta, while Logivan – FreightPilot AI won the award for SME Business Innovation of the Year for its AI-powered logistics co-pilot transforming cross-border freight operations.

Bosch Home Appliances Vietnam earned the title of LE Business Innovation of the Year for redefining kitchens as intelligent and inspiring living spaces.

Thanh Tuan Vi, GBA Board Member and head of the GBA Business Awards 2025 Taskforce, expressed confidence that the awards will continue to generate positive impact and encourage businesses to pursue innovation and growth.

"The participation of SMEs alongside large corporations represents a milestone that highlights their strong position and valuable contributions within the German business community in Vietnam," Tuan said. "By strengthening the connection between the core values of German enterprises and Vietnam’s entrepreneurial spirit, GBA aims to create new opportunities for cooperation and sustainable growth in the years ahead."

Vietnam-GBA forum spotlights tech and manufacturing partnerships Vietnam-GBA forum spotlights tech and manufacturing partnerships

The Vietnam and The Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area Business and Investment Partnership Forum took place in Hanoi on June 13, with more than 250 delegates from government bodies, business groups, investors, and leading finance, tech, manufacturing, and service firms.
GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

GBA Oktoberfest, the biggest celebration of German culture, food, and beer in Vietnam, will open at JW Marriott Hotel, Hanoi on September 25-27 with a special edition marking key milestones in bilateral ties.
Quality Building Award 2026 Entries Open: GBA + Global Projects Welcome Quality Building Award 2026 Entries Open: GBA + Global Projects Welcome

Expanded rules invite Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and overseas builds to vie for Asia-Pacific’s most coveted construction trophy-submit by 31 Oct.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Business awards 2025 German Business Association GBA

