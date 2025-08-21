Corporate

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

August 21, 2025 | 10:56
(0) user say
The ASEAN Economic Forum 2025 and the sixth ASEAN Award 2025 took place in Singapore on August 16. The event was organised by the Central Committee of the Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Development and Cooperation Research Association in collaboration with Thoi Dai magazine.
C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards
CPV vice senior president Vu Anh Tuan receiving the Top 10 ASEAN Green Growth Brands award

Held annually, the programme honours and celebrates the remarkable contributions of entrepreneurs and businesses to the building and development of a sustainable ASEAN community. It also serves as a platform for networking, cooperation, and fostering international business relationships.

This year’s event welcomed representatives from government agencies, leading economists, and reputable enterprises and brands from Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, and more.

At the ceremony, C.P. Vietnam Corporation (CPV) was honoured with two prestigious awards: Top 10 ASEAN Green Growth Brands, and ASEAN Outstanding Leader 2025, awarded to CEO Pawalit Ua-Amornwanit. These awards reaffirm CPV’s pioneering role in sustainable development and innovation in the region.

Being named among the Top 10 ASEAN Green Growth Brands is a testament to CPV’s sustainable development strategy and strong community responsibility. The company was recognised for several key initiatives, including:

  • Closed-loop value chain: Implementing the “from farm to table” model while adhering to international standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 22000, ISO 14001, ISO 50001, GLOBAL GAP, BRC, and BAP. CPV has been honoured multiple times with the Vietnam National Quality Award (VNQA) and has successfully applied the Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) system to optimise productivity and product quality.

  • Green economy investment: Stepping up investments in renewable energy, circular economy practices, and waste management.

  • Strong environmental commitments: Completely eliminating the use of coal since 2021, pledging to plant 1.5 million trees by the end of 2025, and committing to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • Production responsibility leadership: Collaborating with PRO Vietnam (Packaging Recycling Organisation) to promote a circular economy model.

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards
Pawalit Ua-Amornwanit, CEO of CPV, receiving the ASEAN Outstanding Leader 2025 award

The ASEAN Outstanding Leader 2025 award was presented to Pawalit Ua-Amornwanit, CEO of CPV, in recognition of his strategic vision, steadfast leadership, and strong commitment to serving the community. This award not only honours him personally but also reflects the pride of CPV and the broader Vietnamese business community in their efforts towards international integration and sustainable value creation in the ASEAN region.

With extensive experience in managing multinational businesses, Pawalit has demonstrated a consistent strategic vision guided by the “Three Benefits” philosophy – for the country, the people, and the company. Under his leadership, CPV has vigorously implemented sustainable development initiatives aimed at building a balanced ecosystem between economic growth and social progress. This leadership mindset has positioned CPV as a pioneer in the green transition across Southeast Asia.

These two awards highlight CPV’s operating philosophy: Success is not only measured by short-term growth, but by the ability to create long-term value for the community and the environment.

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards
CPV leaders and two prestigious awards

The achievements of CPV stem from a consistent and steadfast development strategy, from leadership thinking to collective action. CPV is not just a food producer; it is gradually establishing itself as an active contributor to the ASEAN region’s sustainable development.

Through practical community-oriented actions, from education, healthcare, and biodiversity conservation, to sustainable agriculture, CPV continues to strengthen its brand reputation and expand its influence by delivering real, actionable value.

These accolades acknowledge CPV’s long journey of learning, adaptation, and consistency in operational philosophy. They also serve as motivation for the company to continue innovating, expanding cooperation, and contributing even more actively to building a sustainable, dynamic, and prosperous ASEAN community.

For CPV, sustainable development is not just a commitment, it is a core foundation, where the interests of the nation and the community are always prioritised. The company consistently strives to build a sustainable economic ecosystem, in harmony with society and the environment, ensuring that every step forward is for a greener, more prosperous, and sustainable Vietnam.
C.P. Group chairman confirms investment expansion in Vietnam C.P. Group chairman confirms investment expansion in Vietnam

At the Vietnam – Thailand Business Forum in Hanoi on May 16, Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) Soopakij Chearavanont and the senior management board of C.P. Vietnam (CPV) met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
C.P. Vietnam creating a sustainable agricultural future C.P. Vietnam creating a sustainable agricultural future

A meeting between Soopakij Chearavanont, chairman of C.P. Group in Thailand, and Do Duc Duy, Minister of Agriculture and Environment, on May 15 marked a key milestone in the cooperative relationship between the two sides.
C.P. Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate C.P. Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate

C.P. Vietnam Corporation has reached a new sustainability milestone in aquaculture, becoming the first company in the country to secure ASC Feed certification for its aqua-feed operations.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
C.P. Vietnam asean awards husbandry companies

