The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

September 05, 2025 | 16:44
(0) user say
The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) have launched the 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards.

Announced on September 4, the awards aim to recognise outstanding digital technology solutions developed in Vietnam, in line with 2020's Directive No. 01/CT-TTg on fostering the growth of domestic digital enterprises.

Speaking at the launch press conference, Nguyen Khac Lich, general director of the Authority of ICT Industry under MoST, noted, “This is the sixth year of the awards, but for the first time they will honour outstanding strategic digital technology products included in the list of strategic technologies and products outlined in Decision No. 1131/QD-TTg, issued in June.”

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation
Representatives of the MoST and VCCI at the launch of the 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards. Photo: MS

This year’s awards feature eight categories. Seven remain from last year, covering digital technology products in industry and construction; agriculture, resources, and environment; transportation, post, and logistics; education, health, culture, and society; finance, banking, trade, and services; products for foreign markets; and potential products.

The eighth category, newly introduced this year, recognises strategic digital technology products. These include applications of AI, digital twins, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, quantum technology, big data, blockchain, next-generation mobile networks (5G/6G), robotics and automation, and semiconductor chips.

The category for potential digital technology products applies exclusively to micro and small enterprises or innovative startups established under Vietnamese law. For foreign-invested firms, Vietnamese citizens must hold at least 51 per cent of total shares.

Meanwhile, the category for outstanding digital technology products for foreign markets is open to domestic enterprises where Vietnamese people hold controlling shares and also to overseas enterprises in which Vietnamese citizens own at least 51 per cent of shares.

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation
Officials brief the media on the 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards at a press conference on September 4. Photo: MST

For the remaining categories, eligible applicants include enterprises established under Vietnamese law, as well as units and organisations with digital technology products researched, designed, manufactured, and applied in Vietnam. In the case of foreign-invested enterprises, Vietnamese citizens must hold at least 51 per cent of shares.

Applications will be received from September 4 to October 22, with the award ceremony scheduled for December 2025 as part of the National Forum on Developing Vietnamese Digital Technology Enterprises.

Launched in 2020 by the then Ministry of Information and Communications (now MoST), the Make in Vietnam Awards honour high-performing digital technology products developed in Vietnam to address local challenges while reaching international markets.

Made by FPT digital platforms win Make in Vietnam Digital Award 2020 Made by FPT digital platforms win Make in Vietnam Digital Award 2020

AkaBot and FPT.AI developed by FPT Group have won the “Make in Vietnam” Digital Award 2020 for excellent digital platforms and products announced at the national forum on the development of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises.
Make in Vietnam, by Vietnam for a fresh digital orientation Make in Vietnam, by Vietnam for a fresh digital orientation

Vietnam has made impressive steps in its digital transformation journey in 2020, with strong aspirations and ambitious targets set through the launch of the Make in Vietnam programme. Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications, writes about upcoming plans to realise the country’s digital orientations at the national forum on the development of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises.
The 'Make in Vietnam' Awards are set to expand The 'Make in Vietnam' Awards are set to expand

The 2024 'Make in Vietnam Digital Technology Products Awards' are introducing new categories to cover every economic sector, as well as outstanding new technologies like AI, big data, the Internet of Things, and semiconductors.

By Bich Thuy

Make in Vietnam Awards 2025 digital technology products Vietnam enterprises

Themes: Digital Transformation

