The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

Announced on September 4, the awards aim to recognise outstanding digital technology solutions developed in Vietnam, in line with 2020's Directive No. 01/CT-TTg on fostering the growth of domestic digital enterprises.

Speaking at the launch press conference, Nguyen Khac Lich, general director of the Authority of ICT Industry under MoST, noted, “This is the sixth year of the awards, but for the first time they will honour outstanding strategic digital technology products included in the list of strategic technologies and products outlined in Decision No. 1131/QD-TTg, issued in June.”

Representatives of the MoST and VCCI at the launch of the 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards. Photo: MS

This year’s awards feature eight categories. Seven remain from last year, covering digital technology products in industry and construction; agriculture, resources, and environment; transportation, post, and logistics; education, health, culture, and society; finance, banking, trade, and services; products for foreign markets; and potential products.

The eighth category, newly introduced this year, recognises strategic digital technology products. These include applications of AI, digital twins, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, quantum technology, big data, blockchain, next-generation mobile networks (5G/6G), robotics and automation, and semiconductor chips.

The category for potential digital technology products applies exclusively to micro and small enterprises or innovative startups established under Vietnamese law. For foreign-invested firms, Vietnamese citizens must hold at least 51 per cent of total shares.

Meanwhile, the category for outstanding digital technology products for foreign markets is open to domestic enterprises where Vietnamese people hold controlling shares and also to overseas enterprises in which Vietnamese citizens own at least 51 per cent of shares.

Officials brief the media on the 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards at a press conference on September 4. Photo: MST

For the remaining categories, eligible applicants include enterprises established under Vietnamese law, as well as units and organisations with digital technology products researched, designed, manufactured, and applied in Vietnam. In the case of foreign-invested enterprises, Vietnamese citizens must hold at least 51 per cent of shares.

Applications will be received from September 4 to October 22, with the award ceremony scheduled for December 2025 as part of the National Forum on Developing Vietnamese Digital Technology Enterprises.

Launched in 2020 by the then Ministry of Information and Communications (now MoST), the Make in Vietnam Awards honour high-performing digital technology products developed in Vietnam to address local challenges while reaching international markets.

