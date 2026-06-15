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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s exports to US approach $70 billion in first five months

June 15, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam’s exports to the United States reached nearly $70 billion in the first five months of the year, up 21.7 per cent on-year, driven largely by strong growth in electronics shipments, while several traditional export categories recorded declines.
Photo: Baodautu
Photo: baodautu.vn

According to preliminary data from the Department of Customs, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market during January-May.

Export turnover to the US reached nearly $70 billion, an increase of approximately $12.4 billion compared to the same period last year.

The strongest growth driver came from computers, electronic products, and components. Exports of the category to the US surged 54.9 per cent on-year to $22.5 billion.

The figure compares with around $14.5 billion recorded in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of nearly $8 billion in just one year.

The absolute increase accounted for approximately 64 per cent of the overall growth in Vietnam’s exports to the US, underscoring the increasingly important role of the electronics sector in the country’s export structure.

In addition to electronics, several other manufacturing and processing industries also recorded robust growth. Exports of machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts reached $11.2 billion, up 21 per cent on-year, while transport vehicles and parts generated $1.6 billion, up 22.5 per cent.

Exports of electric wires and cables rose 30.4 per cent to $751 million, while cameras, camcorders, and components climbed 25.1 per cent to $711 million.

Meanwhile, exports of phones and components reached $4.57 billion, up 3.7 per cent. Iron and steel products generated $708 million, up 21.2 per cent, while chemical exports more than doubled to nearly $59.4 million, although from a relatively low base.

In contrast, several of Vietnam’s traditional export categories to the US recorded declining sales.

Wood and wood products, long among Vietnam’s largest export earners in the US market, fell 8 per cent on-year to $3.4 billion during the first five months.

Similarly, seafood exports declined 8.4 per cent to $702 million, reflecting continued challenges related to consumer demand, production costs, and competitive pressures in the US market.

Performance across agricultural products was mixed. Pepper remained a bright spot, with exports rising 19.2 per cent on-year to $220.3 million. Fruit and vegetable exports increased 12.2 per cent to approximately $233 million.

However, coffee exports slipped 2.2 per cent to $291.9 million, while cashew nut exports edged down 0.7 per cent to $403.9 million.

The latest figures highlight a continued shift in Vietnam’s export structure towards higher-value manufacturing and technology products, even as traditional sectors face growing headwinds in one of the country’s most important export destinations.

US not impose tariff or sanction on Vietnam’s exports Vietnam seeks to expand exports to EU via Poland Incident shows need for logistics resilience Vietnam’s exports to hit almost $535 billion by 2030 Standards and remedies place pressure on exports Timely support could aid Vietnam’s exports Vietnam posts trade surplus of nearly $20 billion in first 10 months of 2025

By Thai An

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TagTag:
US Vietnam’s exports Vietnam’s exports to US

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