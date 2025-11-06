Vietnam posts trade surplus of nearly $20 billion in first 10 months of 2025

The country’s export turnover in October was estimated at $42 billion, down 1.5 per cent from the previous month. Of this, the domestic sector contributed $8.6 billion, while foreign-invested enteprises (FIEs) (including crude oil) accounted for $33.45 billion. Compared to the same period last year, total export value increased by 17.5 per cent, with the domestic sector declining 17.4 per cent and FIEs rising sharply by 31.8 per cent.

In the first 10 months of 2025, Vietnam’s total export value reached $391 billion, up 16.2 per cent on-year. The domestic economic sector contributed $94.17 billion (24.1 per cent of total exports), while FIEs reached $296.83 billion, up 22.5 per cent and accounting for 75.9 per cent of the total. Notably, 36 export items recorded revenues exceeding $1 billion, representing 94.1 per cent of total exports.

Vietnam’s import turnover in October was estimated at $39.45 billion, down 1 per cent from September. The domestic sector imported $11.38 billion (up 4.2 per cent), while FIEs saw imports of $28 billion (down 2.9 per cent). Compared to the same month last year, total imports increased 16.8 per cent.

For the 10-month period, total imports were estimated at $371.4 billion, up 18.6 per cent on-year. The domestic sector accounted for $117 billion, while FIEs imported $254.4 billion worth of goods.

In terms of import structure, production materials continued to dominate, reaching $348.23 billion, or 93.8 per cent, of total imports. Machinery, equipment, and spare parts made up 52.6 per cent, while raw materials, fuels, and supplies accounted for 41.2 per cent. Consumer goods totalled $23.21 billion, equivalent to 6.2 per cent of the total.