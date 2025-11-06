Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam posts trade surplus of nearly $20 billion in first 10 months of 2025

November 06, 2025 | 18:20
(0) user say
Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of nearly $20 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, driven by robust foreign-invested exports despite a mild decline in October shipments, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The country’s export turnover in October was estimated at $42 billion, down 1.5 per cent from the previous month. Of this, the domestic sector contributed $8.6 billion, while foreign-invested enteprises (FIEs) (including crude oil) accounted for $33.45 billion. Compared to the same period last year, total export value increased by 17.5 per cent, with the domestic sector declining 17.4 per cent and FIEs rising sharply by 31.8 per cent.

Vietnam posts trade surplus of nearly $20 billion in first 10 months of 2025

In the first 10 months of 2025, Vietnam’s total export value reached $391 billion, up 16.2 per cent on-year. The domestic economic sector contributed $94.17 billion (24.1 per cent of total exports), while FIEs reached $296.83 billion, up 22.5 per cent and accounting for 75.9 per cent of the total. Notably, 36 export items recorded revenues exceeding $1 billion, representing 94.1 per cent of total exports.

Vietnam’s import turnover in October was estimated at $39.45 billion, down 1 per cent from September. The domestic sector imported $11.38 billion (up 4.2 per cent), while FIEs saw imports of $28 billion (down 2.9 per cent). Compared to the same month last year, total imports increased 16.8 per cent.

For the 10-month period, total imports were estimated at $371.4 billion, up 18.6 per cent on-year. The domestic sector accounted for $117 billion, while FIEs imported $254.4 billion worth of goods.

In terms of import structure, production materials continued to dominate, reaching $348.23 billion, or 93.8 per cent, of total imports. Machinery, equipment, and spare parts made up 52.6 per cent, while raw materials, fuels, and supplies accounted for 41.2 per cent. Consumer goods totalled $23.21 billion, equivalent to 6.2 per cent of the total.

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade
HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025 HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025
Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Haiphong’s FTZ strengthens Nam Dinh Vu’s strategic role Haiphong’s FTZ strengthens Nam Dinh Vu’s strategic role
“Taste of Malaysia” marks the official start at FujiMart “Taste of Malaysia” marks the official start at FujiMart
AI and big data reshape Vietnam’s e-commerce landscape AI and big data reshape Vietnam’s e-commerce landscape
Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
trade Vietnam’s exports

Related Contents

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

Vietnam launches trade talks with Pakistan to boost market access

Vietnam launches trade talks with Pakistan to boost market access

Record-breaking trade fair set to open in Hanoi

Record-breaking trade fair set to open in Hanoi

Vietnam steps up reciprocal tariff talks with the US

Vietnam steps up reciprocal tariff talks with the US

Vietnam’s 2025 trade turnover could surpass $900 billion

Vietnam’s 2025 trade turnover could surpass $900 billion

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Favourable tariff outlook offers boost for Vietnamese exporters

Favourable tariff outlook offers boost for Vietnamese exporters

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s pepper exports set to reach record $1.5 billion in 2025

Vietnam’s pepper exports set to reach record $1.5 billion in 2025

Major tax law amendments to simplify rules and support economic growth

Major tax law amendments to simplify rules and support economic growth

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020