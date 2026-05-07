US businesses eye opportunities in Vietnam healthcare

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen on May 6 had a meeting with the US business mission led by John Goyer, executive director of Southeast Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion focused on the Ministry of Health’s circular on centralised procurement; the legal framework for AI-powered medical and diagnostic software; a national plan for breast and cervical cancer screening; procedures for evaluating and licensing new medical devices and pharmaceuticals; updates to the medical devices law; key MoH policy priorities and opportunities for private-sector cooperation; and issues related to health insurance drug coverage and food safety, among others.

Photo: the MoH

Deputy Minister Tuyen said, "We appreciate the effective cooperation between the two countries in health over the past, especially with the valuable support from the United States in people's healthcare, disease prevention and control, human resource training, and capacity building of the health system."

He also expressed his hope that the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and the United States, including in health, would continue to be strengthened and developed more deeply and broadly.

According to the deputy minister, Vietnam–US healthcare cooperation has delivered many practical and meaningful results over the years. The United States remains one of Vietnam’s leading partners in strengthening healthcare system capacity, disease prevention and control, scientific research, technology transfer, and the development of high-quality medical personnel.

US businesses in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, biotechnology, and digital health have also made significant contributions to improving healthcare quality in Vietnam.

“In the face of global challenges ranging from population ageing and non-communicable diseases to public health risks and climate change, the MoH believes innovation will be key to building a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive healthcare system,” he said.

He said the health sector was focusing on three main pillars: digital transformation in healthcare, including electronic health records, telemedicine, and the application of AI in disease diagnosis and management; strengthening primary healthcare capacity and ensuring equitable access to services, particularly in remote and disadvantaged areas; and encouraging a sustainable healthcare model focused on cost efficiency, reducing hospital overcrowding, and developing advanced treatment approaches such as home care and preventive medicine.

In these areas, there is significant potential for cooperation with US businesses, particularly in advanced medical technology; technology transfer; research and development; and sustainable healthcare supply chains. Accordingly, the MoH calls upon US businesses in the healthcare sector to continue effective and practical collaborations that benefit both sides.

The US businesses also shared additional information about the core strengths of each company and expressed interest in the institutional and policy areas of the MoH.

Deputy Minister Tuyen instructed relevant departments, and units to address and clarify business concerns, saying that the ministry had recently submitted to the government, or issued itself, increasingly transparent and favourable documents and guidelines for investment and cooperation with international partners, including US businesses.

In addition, Vietnamese businesses also have opportunities to cooperate and grasp scientific advancements to develop domestic products that meet domestic needs, gradually moving towards exporting to foreign markets.

He also expressed confidence that both sides would continue to transform cooperation ideas into concrete results.

"Today's dialogue is very meaningful, helping both sides to understand each other better, cooperate more effectively, and move further towards better healthcare for the people," he said.

Vietnam remains attractive destination for US businesses Ramachandran AS, chairman of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ho Chi Minh City told Bich Ngoc that the business trip paid by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to the United States signals the vital partner of Vietnam in the region and strengthens Vietnam's position as an attractive destination for US businesses.

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