Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam

April 16, 2026 | 17:35
(0) user say
US businesses are seeking opportunities in transport and construction projects in Vietnam, following a meeting between the US-ASEAN Business Council and the Ministry of Construction

A US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) delegation led by Penny Burtt, president of Boeing Southeast Asia, held talks with representatives of the Ministry of Construction (MoC) on April 16. The mission included leading investors such as FedEx, Atlas Air Worldwide, and UPS.

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam
Photo: The MoC

She stated that the US business community is eager for the MoC to share information and discuss ways to support Vietnam in its new development phase, with a focus on boosting innovation-based growth. Areas of their interest include the ministry's priorities in effectively implementing key national infrastructure projects, developing social housing, and building a transparent and stable legal framework for housing, urban development, and the real estate market.

Accordingly, cooperation directions could focus on developing modern, highly interconnected, and resilient infrastructure systems; utilising sustainable urban development; and improving construction efficiency.

The others are supporting the modernisation of the logistics sector and related infrastructure, aiming to enhance Vietnam's ability to participate in diverse and resilient global supply chains; while encouraging the application of technology and innovation in the fields of construction, engineering, and urban planning.

Specifically, transportation companies such as FedEx, Atlas Air Worldwide, and UPS plan to increase investment and expand their presence in Vietnam, aiming to develop freight and logistics operations, especially air freight.

Businesses also requested that the MoC and relevant agencies of Vietnam create stronger conditions for investment and expansion of transportation service infrastructure at airports, as well as improve policies to support the development of transportation, logistics, and transport.

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam
Photo: The MoC

In the aviation sector, Boeing expressed its readiness to partner with and support Vietnam in commercial aviation, defence and security, supply chain development, technical training, and community initiatives. This includes aspects of fleet development, ensuring aviation energy security, and encouraging the use of sustainable aviation fuels.

In response, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van expressed appreciation for the interest and positive contributions of USABC member businesses to Vietnam's economic development in recent years.

He stated that as Vietnam accelerates the development of synchronous and modern infrastructure, the need to mobilise resources, absorb international experience, and apply science and technology is immense.

"Therefore, the ministry wishes to strengthen cooperation with US businesses in the development of transportation infrastructure such as airports, seaports, and railways, as well as in other areas including urban development, building materials, digital transformation, and high-quality workforce training," he said.

Regarding transportation infrastructure development, the Socioeconomic Development Strategy for the period 2021-2030 prioritises the development of expressways, airports, high-speed rail and urban rail systems, and seaports, while strengthening transportation connectivity between regions, such as the Mekong Delta and the northern mountainous region; along with focusing on solutions to address climate change and flooding.

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam
Photo: The MoC

Deputy Minister Van noted that Vietnam has achieved significant progress in the transport and construction sector. The North-South expressway has been largely completed, bringing the total length of expressways nationwide to more than 3,000 km. Investment in Long Thanh International Airport is being accelerated, research is under way on the North-South high-speed railway, and the seaport system currently operates 306 berths.

Vietnam has also issued key policies to promote investment in transportation infrastructure, focusing on mobilising diverse sources of capital, including the non-state sector and international organisations, while refining the legal framework, investment incentives, and specific mechanisms.

The state encourages foreign investment and public-private partnership models in the infrastructure sector, applying preferential tax, fee, and land policies for businesses investing in transportation and urban development, while also promoting industrial development and technology transfer.

Regarding the proposals from US businesses, the deputy minister acknowledged them and said he would assign relevant units to compile, research, and consider them during policy finalisation and implementation. He also said the ministry is ready to act as a focal point for information exchange and business support within its assigned functions.

Deputy Minister Van expressed hope that US businesses would continue sharing international experience and proposing specific, feasible solutions to improve planning, design, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects in Vietnam, while focusing on cooperation in training and human resource development to enhance the construction industry's capacity.

"We hope to receive close cooperation from businesses, especially in essential infrastructure sectors, which are currently key areas for investment attraction in Vietnam," he said.

He requested that businesses continue contributing policy opinions and proposing cooperation and investment initiatives with the ministry to achieve practical and effective results.

US-ASEAN links attain higher status US-ASEAN links attain higher status

Given the current global challenges and uncertainties, the US-ASEAN business community is pinning high hopes on new opportunities in Vietnam backed by strong support from the government.
Cooperation advantages from US-ASEAN relations Cooperation advantages from US-ASEAN relations

The economic landscape of Vietnam has undergone remarkable transformations, positioning it as one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing economies in Southeast Asia. The country has increasingly become a key player in the global market, attracting foreign direct investment from around the world, with the United States standing out as one of the most significant contributors.
Taking proactive steps to keep strong US interest in Vietnam Taking proactive steps to keep strong US interest in Vietnam

As US-ASEAN companies maintain a strong interest in Vietnam, a new surge of investment is expected despite tariff uncertainties. Ted Osius, president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council, spoke to VIR’s Thuy Nguyen about how to hold the attention of the US.
US business delegation heads to Vietnam to foster cooperation US business delegation heads to Vietnam to foster cooperation

A high-level US business delegation will pay a visit to Vietnam to promote trade investment and long-term partnerships.
Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Vietnam and the US are advancing economic cooperation across key sectors including energy, high technology, logistics, trade, healthcare, and consumer goods.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam US USABC businesses transport construction investors infrastructure social housing urban development Sustainable urban development

Related Contents

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Vietnam remains attractive destination for US businesses

Vietnam remains attractive destination for US businesses

50 leading US businesses to visit Vietnam

50 leading US businesses to visit Vietnam

FTSE Russell, SSC discuss next steps after Vietnam market upgrade

FTSE Russell, SSC discuss next steps after Vietnam market upgrade

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Asia AI ambitions hampered by infrastructure gaps, research finds

Asia AI ambitions hampered by infrastructure gaps, research finds

Italy and Vietnam seek stronger economic and trade cooperation

Italy and Vietnam seek stronger economic and trade cooperation

Vietnam and Slovakia elevates ties to strategic partnership

Vietnam and Slovakia elevates ties to strategic partnership

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City issues regulations on Airbnb-style rentals

Ho Chi Minh City issues regulations on Airbnb-style rentals

Masan High-Tech Materials outlines AI-focused growth roadmap at 2026 AGM

Masan High-Tech Materials outlines AI-focused growth roadmap at 2026 AGM

OCB targets green credit at 10 per cent of loan portfolio

OCB targets green credit at 10 per cent of loan portfolio

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020