Vietnam and Singapore hold senior officials' meeting

Pham Tuan Anh, deputy director general of Department of Debt Management and Foreign Economic Relations under the Ministry of Finance chairing the meeting in Vietnamese side. Photo: Duc Thanh

The meeting is an important mechanism under the Connectivity Ministerial Meeting framework, serving to review implementation of bilateral cooperation and discuss priorities and new initiatives.

The two sides spoke positively about progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of the economy, investment, trade and agriculture, finance and banking, sustainable development, transport and infrastructure, energy, science and technology, and human resources development.

Officials from both countries also discussed new opportunities to strengthen economic connectivity, deepen cooperation between business communities and facilitate investment, trade and services flows between Vietnam and Singapore.

The Vietnamese and Singaporean delegations agreed to make more effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms while boosting areas with strong potential and those aligned with the development priorities of both countries.

The two sides highlighted the importance of strengthening financial and investment connectivity, supporting businesses, developing infrastructure and logistics, and expanding cooperation in the digital economy, innovation and emerging economic sectors.

Online meeting from Singaporean side. Photo: Duc Thanh

Vietnam called on Singapore to continue sharing its experience, supporting capacity building and facilitating stronger connections with Singaporean financial institutions, investment funds, businesses and other partners in areas where Vietnam has demand and cooperation potential.

The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination to finalise preparations for the 20th Singapore-Vietnam Connectivity Ministerial Meeting, creating a basis for implementing the outcomes of the meeting in the coming period.

Vietnam and Singapore are important partners in Southeast Asia, with bilateral cooperation continuing to develop positively and substantively across a wide range of areas. Maintaining and improving the effectiveness of the meeting is expected to strengthen economic connectivity, expand cooperation opportunities and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The Singapore-Vietnam Connectivity Ministerial Meeting is held alternately in Vietnam and Singapore once a year. This year’s 20th meeting is scheduled to take place in Singapore on October 9.