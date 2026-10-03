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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore Festival 2026 brings Peranakan heritage to Hanoi Centre

October 03, 2026 | 09:00
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The colours, flavours, and traditions of Singapore's Peranakan heritage are coming to Hanoi as Singapore Festival 2026 takes over Hanoi Centre.

Running from October 1 to 15, the festival was launched on October 2 by Hanoi Centre in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Global Network, with support from the Embassy of Singapore in Vietnam.

Themed 'Peranakan in Bloom', the event celebrates Peranakan culture through immersive experiences, creative activities, and a showcase of Singaporean brands.

Peranakan culture, a centuries-old tradition closely associated with Singapore's multicultural heritage, reflects a blend of Chinese and Malay influences. Its rich legacy can be seen in distinctive architecture, cuisine, traditional attire, and artisanal crafts.

Rajpal Singh, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam explained that the theme is particularly fitting.

“Singapore is home to a rich diversity of cultures and traditions, each of which has contributed to the Singapore we know today. Peranakan culture is an important part of that story, with its distinctive traditions, from the kebaya and intricate craftsmanship to its much-loved cuisine, reflecting the blending of different cultural influences over generations,” said Singh.

“Peranakan heritage is a key part of Singapore’s cultural heritage and reflects our wider Southeast Asian connections. This was illustrated in 2024, when the kebaya was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, following a joint nomination by Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand,” he added. “It is a fitting reminder that while our cultures across Southeast Asia are distinct, they are also closely connected.”

Singapore Festival 2026 brings Peranakan heritage to Hanoi Centre
Singapore Festival 2026 launched in Hanoi on October 2. Photo: Oganiser

Inspired by the distinctive colours, motifs, and traditions of Peranakan culture, Hanoi Centre has been transformed into a vibrant cultural space where heritage meets contemporary experiences.

Visitors can explore Peranakan culture through a multisensory journey, from discovering traditional fashion and trying on Peranakan-inspired outfits, to capturing memorable moments at an AI Photobooth featuring a Peranakan-inspired setting.

With the support of the Singapore Embassy in Vietnam, Joseph Low, chief representative in Vietnam and president, Vietnam Real Estate at Keppel, said the company was pleased to collaborate with Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Global Network to bring the inaugural Singapore Festival to Hanoi Centre.

“Through this festival, we aim to create meaningful experiences that bring people and cultures together, while strengthening the cultural, commercial, and community connections between Vietnam and Singapore. As a destination where cultures converge, Hanoi Centre offers a vibrant platform for visitors to discover Singapore through new and engaging experiences,” he added.

Complementing the immersive experience, the festival features a range of creative workshops such as handmade ceramic tile painting, Ondeh Ondeh dessert-making and ice cream sandwich-making inspired by Singapore’s popular treat. Visitors can take part in interactive activities such as collecting stamps to redeem gifts, exchanging receipts for special rewards, as well as enjoy various exclusive offers across the mall.

Singapore Festival 2026 brings Peranakan heritage to Hanoi Centre
Photo: TWG Vietnam

Adding to the Singaporean experience, the Singapore Fair showcases a selection of products and brands from Singapore, including Motherswork, Bee Cheng Hiang, Singshiok, Baked and Friends, BreadTalk, and TWG.

At the event, premium tea brand TWG also revealed plans to open its first store in Hanoi in 2027. The brand is currently selecting a partner to establish a presence at a shopping mall in Hanoi.

Throughout Hanoi Centre, specially designed installations featuring Merli, Singapore’s Merlion mascot, add a playful touch to the festival. Beyond creating photo-worthy moments, these installations invite visitors to discover the stories behind Singapore's distinctive cultural icons and traditions, creating a deeper connection with the festival experience.

Keppel advances its next chapter in Hanoi Keppel advances its next chapter in Hanoi

Once known primarily as a real estate developer in Vietnam, Singapore-headquartered Keppel has transformed into a global asset manager and operator, expanding its footprint beyond property into energy, infrastructure, and digital connectivity.
Keppel launches IKONIC lifestyle rewards platform Keppel launches IKONIC lifestyle rewards platform

Keppel, a global asset manager and operator, on September 27 launched IKONIC, an experience-led lifestyle rewards platform designed to deliver more personalised shopping experiences across its managed retail portfolio in Vietnam.
Keppel officially opens Hanoi Centre retail mall Keppel officially opens Hanoi Centre retail mall

Hanoi Centre, Keppel's first retail project in the capital, has celebrated its grand opening with a ceremony attended by senior officials and executives.

By Hazy Tran

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TagTag:
Peranakan cultural journey Peranakan heritage Singapore Festival vietnam singapore business Singapore Festival 2026

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