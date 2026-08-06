Woh Hup introduces four sauces for anniversary

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2026 - Every August, Singapore celebrates more than another year of nationhood. It celebrates the people, businesses and traditions that have quietly grown alongside the nation, becoming part of its shared identity and everyday life.

The Woh Hup chilli sauce range — Green Chilli, Mala Sriracha Chilli and Smoky Sriracha Chilli — pairs with everything from fried chicken to grilled skewers and seafood.

This National Day, as Singapore marks its 61st birthday, one of its oldest homegrown food brands reaches a remarkable milestone of its own.For 90 years, Woh Hup has flavoured family dinners, festive reunions, neighbourhood barbecues and everyday meals that have become cherished memories across generations of Singaporeans. From humble beginnings in 1936 in Chinatown, Woh Hup has become a trusted name in kitchens both locally and internationally. By the 1980s, Woh Hup had established itself as the leading producer of oyster sauce in Singapore, a testament to its dedication and expertise.Woh Hup sauces are now enjoyed, not just in Asian kitchens, but tables worldwide.This August, as Singaporeans look forward to celebrating National Day with family, friends and neighbours, Woh Hup marks its 90th anniversary by unveiling four exciting additions to its chilli sauce family—bringing fresh inspiration to the tables where memories continue to be made.More than a product launch, the new range reflects a heritage brand confidently looking ahead— combining nine decades of craftsmanship with the bold, adventurous flavours embraced by today's global consumers."For 90 years, families have welcomed Woh Hup into their kitchens and celebrations. That trust is our greatest honour - and our reason to keep evolving. These four new sauces honour where we came from, while embracing the bold flavours of modern Asian dining," said Leong Chee Kang, Chief Executive Officer of Woh Hup.The launch introduces four new sauces, each designed to bring versatility, convenience and vibrant flavour to today's kitchens.Mala Sriracha Chilli Sauce combines the unmistakable tang of sriracha with a tingling, numbing mala warmth, delivering a bold, layered heat that pairs naturally with fried chicken, dumplings, ramen and hotpot favourites.For seafood lovers, the new Green Chilli Sauce for Seafood blends lively green chillies with refreshing notes to complement grilled fish, oysters, calamari and Singapore's iconic seafood feasts.Smoky Sriracha Chilli Sauce layers rich smokiness over classic sriracha — an ideal companion for burgers, barbecue skewers, grilled meats and hearty comfort food.Rounding out the launch is Mala Seasoning Sauce, which delivers the signature tingling, numbing heat of Sichuan-inspired mala balanced with rich savoury notes. In an easy-to-use liquid form that mixes evenly for consistent colour and flavour, just a few drops transform stir-fries, soups and noodles into a multi-layered sensory experience — bringing bold mala excitement to everyday cooking.Packaged in convenient new squeeze bottles, the three chilli sauces make everyday cooking and entertaining easier than ever — no spoons, no mess, just great flavour at a squeeze. The seasoning sauce comes in a classic glass bottle, ready to drizzle straight onto your meal or into the wok — bold Asian flavours to elevate every dish.The new Woh Hup range — Mala Sriracha Chilli Sauce, Green Chilli Sauce for Seafood, Smoky Sriracha Chilli Sauce and Mala Seasoning Sauce — will be available at leading supermarkets and retail outlets across Singapore from August 2026.As Singapore celebrates another year of nationhood, Woh Hup celebrates something equally meaningful—the millions of meals, conversations and family moments its products have quietly accompanied over the past nine decades.Ninety years on, the recipe hasn't changed: bring people together, one meal at a time.

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