Vietnam, US deepen cooperation in science and technology

On September 26, Permanent Deputy Minister of Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) Vu Hai Quan held a working session in Hanoi with US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper.

At the meeting, Ambassador Marc E. Knapper congratulated Permanent Deputy Minister Quan on his new position, and declared the US commitment to maintaining and developing sci-tech partnerships with Vietnam.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper and Permanent Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan. Photo: MoST

The ambassador emphasised that the US is ready to support Vietnam in carrying out Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. He added that US businesses are well-positioned to engage in the priority technology sectors outlined in the resolution.

Knapper proposed cooperation with Vietnam in emerging technology areas, including the exploitation of essential minerals, new materials, nuclear energy and low-altitude satellite internet.

In addition, the two sides can expand cooperation in space research, as well as satellite applications to support disaster prevention and climate change response.

Meanwhile, Quan welcomed the US commitment and stressed that Vietnam is working to improve the legal framework for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. He called on the US government and businesses to support these efforts.

"Vietnam is focusing on developing strategic technologies and building investment policies to create breakthroughs for domestic firms as well as draw in foreign investors," said Quan

He stressed the need to build a high-quality workforce with the skills required to drive development. He also expressed hope that the US would share its analysis on 11 strategic technologies already in practice.

Both sides agreed on the potential for deeper cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation –areas seen as vital to socioeconomic growth and the strengthening of the Vietnam–US partnership.

The Deputy Minister asserted that such collaboration would deliver practical benefits to both nations while supporting Vietnam’s broader goals in international integration.

