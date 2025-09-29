Corporate

Vietnam, US deepen cooperation in science and technology

September 29, 2025 | 23:15
Vietnam and the United States will increase bilateral cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

On September 26, Permanent Deputy Minister of Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) Vu Hai Quan held a working session in Hanoi with US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper.

At the meeting, Ambassador Marc E. Knapper congratulated Permanent Deputy Minister Quan on his new position, and declared the US commitment to maintaining and developing sci-tech partnerships with Vietnam.

Vietnam, US deepen cooperation in science and technology
US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper and Permanent Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan. Photo: MoST

The ambassador emphasised that the US is ready to support Vietnam in carrying out Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. He added that US businesses are well-positioned to engage in the priority technology sectors outlined in the resolution.

Knapper proposed cooperation with Vietnam in emerging technology areas, including the exploitation of essential minerals, new materials, nuclear energy and low-altitude satellite internet.

In addition, the two sides can expand cooperation in space research, as well as satellite applications to support disaster prevention and climate change response.

Meanwhile, Quan welcomed the US commitment and stressed that Vietnam is working to improve the legal framework for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. He called on the US government and businesses to support these efforts.

"Vietnam is focusing on developing strategic technologies and building investment policies to create breakthroughs for domestic firms as well as draw in foreign investors," said Quan

He stressed the need to build a high-quality workforce with the skills required to drive development. He also expressed hope that the US would share its analysis on 11 strategic technologies already in practice.

Both sides agreed on the potential for deeper cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation –areas seen as vital to socioeconomic growth and the strengthening of the Vietnam–US partnership.

The Deputy Minister asserted that such collaboration would deliver practical benefits to both nations while supporting Vietnam’s broader goals in international integration.

Vietnam, EU boost cooperation in science and technology Vietnam, EU boost cooperation in science and technology

Science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation are emerging as key pillars in Vietnam–EU relations, creating new opportunities for cooperation.
Vietnam attends China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable on AI Vietnam attends China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable on AI

Vietnam is keen on expanding cooperation in training and developing AI talent, as well as promoting research and academic exchange between Vietnamese institutions and global partners.
Perfecting legal corridor to boost high-tech sector Perfecting legal corridor to boost high-tech sector

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment held a workshop in HCM City on September 23 to collect comments on draft amendments to the Law on High Technology.
Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms

The National Innovation Festival 2025 and the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2025 (VIIE 2025) will take place from October 1-3 in Hanoi, bringing together senior leaders, enterprises, researchers, and investors from both Vietnam and abroad.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam the US cooperation science and technology innovation digital transformation businesses

Themes: Digital Transformation

ptbv2020