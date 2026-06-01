Brewing Tomorrow: How Carlsberg Vietnam is turning sustainability into everyday action at World Environment Day 2026

More than 150 volunteers joined Carlsberg Vietnam’s World Environment Day 2026 beach clean-up

Organised under the theme Brewing Tomorrow – Carlsberg Group’s newly launched sustainability framework, the initiative highlighted Carlsberg Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to encourage environmental awareness and responsible community action in Vietnam.

This year also marked the second consecutive year that Carlsberg Vietnam has organised a large-scale coastal clean-up activity alongside local communities, reflecting the company’s continued focus on embedding sustainability into both its operations and community engagement efforts.

Sustainability starts with action

Held at the fishing village area near Cua Dai Beach, the programme brought together Carlsberg Vietnam employees, partners, families, and local community members in a shared effort to restore the coastal environment. During the activity, volunteers collected more than 1.3 tonnes of waste, contributing to local environmental protection efforts while raising awareness around responsible waste management and sustainability.

More than 1.3 tonnes of waste have been collected, contributing to local environmental protection efforts

Danang was selected for this year’s activity as one of Carlsberg Vietnam’s key markets and an important part of the company’s long-standing journey in Central Vietnam. Closely connected to tourism, local livelihoods, and nature, the city reflects the growing importance of balancing economic development with environmental protection.

“When we talk about sustainability, it can sometimes feel like a massive topic,” said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam. “But in reality, it often starts from very simple actions: showing up, taking responsibility, and doing something meaningful for the place we all share.”

Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam, shared the importance of turning sustainability commitments into everyday action

“Denmark and Vietnam share a strong commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection,” said Lasse Pedersen Hjortshøj, head of the Commercial Section and commercial counsellor of the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam. “Real change doesn’t always begin in policy rooms, but also here – on the ground. Today’s clean-up is a powerful symbol of that belief. Every piece of plastic we collect, every stretch of coastline we restore, sends a clear message: that we care, and that we take action.”

Alongside the beach clean-up activity, Carlsberg Vietnam also contributed VND50 million ($1,899) to the “For the Poor” Fund of Hoi An Dong ward, Danang, as part of its continued efforts to support local communities alongside environmental action. The aims to help support disadvantaged households in the area while reinforcing the company’s belief that building a better tomorrow also means creating positive impact.

Carlsberg Vietnam contributed VND50 million to the “For the Poor” Fund of Hoi An Dong ward, Danang

As participants concluded the programme, each volunteer received a small potted plant grown in a repurposed Huda can – a simple symbol of the Brewing Tomorrow spirit. By giving used materials a second life, the initiative served as a reminder that small actions today can help create a more sustainable tomorrow.

Participants received small potted plants grown in repurposed Huda cans

Brewing Tomorrow beyond the beach

While the beach clean-up was one visible example of environmental action, it also reflects a broader transformation taking place across Carlsberg Vietnam’s operations.

At Phu Bai Brewery in Hue, currently the largest beer production site in Carlsberg Asia following its recent expansion, Carlsberg Vietnam continues advancing initiatives across renewable energy, water stewardship, circular packaging, waste reduction, and workplace safety as part of its long-term sustainability ambitions.

One of the company’s notable milestones is achieving Zero Waste to Landfill status. This was accomplished through comprehensive on-site waste segregation and the diversion of all non-recyclable waste to a waste-to-energy facility.

At the same time, Carlsberg Vietnam continues optimising water usage across production, achieving a water efficiency rate of 2.09 hl/hl – among the top-performing breweries across Carlsberg Asia. On going renewable energy projects, including rooftop solar and future Direct Power Purchase Agreement initiatives, are also expected to further strengthen the company’s long-term sustainability roadmap.

Journey towards sustainability

For Carlsberg Vietnam, sustainability is increasingly becoming part of how the company operates, collaborates, and contributes every day, from brewery operations and packaging improvements to community-focused programmes across Vietnam.

Alongside environmental initiatives, the company also continues driving long-term community programmes such as “Fresh Water for Beloved Central,” which has helped expand clean water access to more than 40,000 people across Central Vietnam over the past seven years, as well as its annual Tet community initiative.

“It is about people coming together to do something meaningful. Because small actions, when done consistently, can create real change over time," Khan said.

The beach clean-up may have concluded, but the commitment behind it continues. Through Brewing Tomorrow, Carlsberg Vietnam is working to turn sustainability from ambition into action – across its operations, its communities, and the everyday choices that shape a better future.

Carlsberg Vietnam backs Hue marathon for fifth year through Huda brand Carlsberg Vietnam has returned as a main sponsor of the VnExpress Marathon Hue for the fifth consecutive year through its Huda brand.

Carlsberg Vietnam awarded both domestic and international honours Carlsberg Vietnam has received recognition from both local authorities and international quality institutions, underscoring its continuation of a development journey built steadily over more than three decades in Vietnam.