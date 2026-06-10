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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TCP Group reaffirms commitment to Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation

June 10, 2026 | 09:00
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TCP Group has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation through sustainable investment and community development initiatives.
TCP Group reaffirms commitment to Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation
Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group, fifth from right in the front standing row

Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group, joined a delegation of Thai business leaders accompanying Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on his official visit to Vietnam from June 8 to 9, which aimed to strengthen economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries.

Yoovidhya also attended Thailand–Vietnam Investment and Business Networking 2026, held at the Junior Ballroom, Fairmont Hanoi, Hanoi on June 9. The meeting drew strong participation from representatives of the government and private sectors of both countries.

On this occasion, Yoovidhya was honoured to serve as one of the Thai business leaders representing the food and beverage industry, sharing perspectives on investment and business experience in Vietnam alongside representatives from various industries. The meeting underscored Thailand’s potential as a regional hub for investment and growth.

Drawing on more than three decades of operations in Vietnam, Yoovidhya shared the success story of Red Bull, which has grown into the country's leading energy drink brand. He said the journey reflects the company's commitment to quality, brand building, market development, and long-term local partnerships.

TCP Group continues to create shared value across economic, social, and environmental dimensions through initiatives including sustainable packaging, water resource conservation, and community development programmes with local partners.

TCP Group reaffirms commitment to Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation

Yoovidhya also shared TCP Group's perspective on growing from Thailand to the global stage, reflecting the country's strengths as a regional business and investment hub supported by manufacturing, infrastructure, and extensive distribution networks. The group currently reaches more than 100,000 retail outlets across Vietnam through traditional and modern trade channels.

TCP Group's participation in the meeting reflects its role as a Thai-born multinational committed to strengthening economic cooperation between Thailand and Vietnam. Through collaboration among the public sector, private sector, and communities, the group continues to support businesses, communities, and the younger generation while advancing sustainable development under its 'Energising Forward' concept.

This commitment was reinforced in May 2026 through the signing of an MoU with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation for the 2026–2028 period, marking a milestone as both parties commemorate their 70th anniversaries. Moving forward, TCP Group will continue to energise individuals and communities to create positive impact and contribute to inclusive and sustainable growth in Vietnam.

TCP Group partner with VNUS to launch water conservation project TCP Group partner with VNUS to launch water conservation project

TCP Group has signed an MoU with the Vietnam National Union of Students (VNUS) to implement a water conservation project.
TCP Vietnam collaborates with VNUS to promote water resource protection TCP Vietnam collaborates with VNUS to promote water resource protection

TCP Vietnam has announced it is carrying out a series of initiatives to raise awareness of water resource protection under a three-year project.
TCP extends youth development partnership with CVYF for 2026-2028 TCP extends youth development partnership with CVYF for 2026-2028

TCP Pharmaceutical Industries and the Vietnam Youth Federation have signed an MoU for the 2026–2028 period to support community activities for Vietnamese youth.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
TCP Group Thailand Vietnam beverage Redbull

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