Forever begins at perfect spots in Vietnam

The wedding season is coming. Modern wedding ceremonies and receptions are less about age-old rituals and more about the brides and grooms’ own way to celebrate their love story – or retaining a harmonious fusion of both.

Planning for such a wedding can be challenging, which also means it will take huge efforts and time to do it smoothly.

To help potentially out, here are some of the most recommended venues with wedding planning services that could make the flowers of happiness bloom.

Linh Pham, director of Business Development Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel

While Haiphong may not yet be as widely recognised as Hanoi, Danang, or Ho Chi Minh City, it is quickly emerging as an attractive destination for romantic, once-in-a-lifetime celebrations such as weddings.

With close proximity to Halong Bay and Cat Ba Island, both listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Haiphong is the ideal choice for couples seeking both elegance and convenience. Here, they can host a stylish, contemporary wedding and seamlessly transition into a memorable honeymoon amid some of Vietnam’s most iconic natural wonders.

I believe premium/luxury hotels and resort will be the most sought-after venues for luxury events this wedding season. Whether resort-style escapes or chic city hotels, these venues offer the perfect combination of spacious ballrooms, premium culinary service and international-standard hospitality.

For modern couples, the appeal lies in having every element – from planning to execution – seamlessly delivered in one place, ensuring the satisfaction for both themselves and their guests.

With one of the largest Grand Ballroom in Northern Vietnam, accommodating over 1,000 guests, Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel proudly positions itself as the ultimate wedding venue. Our Grand Ballroom, while well-known for successfully hosting prominent corporate events, can also be transformed into a stunning and elegant wedding venue thanks to its pillarless design and 8-metre ceiling height.

The architecture, which harmoniously blends tradition and modernity, creates the perfect canvas for any wedding vision, whether a timeless, classic celebration or a contemporary, stylish love story.

Beyond the ballroom, couples can also choose from our outdoor swimming pool area or rooftop bar with panoramic city views – perfect for intimate celebrations such as bridal party and vows ceremony.

Complementing these venues, our 5-star culinary service and world-class hospitality has also earned consistent praise from our brides and grooms, ensuring a flawless and memorable once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Piotr Madej, complex general manager Danang Marriott Resort & Spa

Vietnam is incredibly fortunate to possess all the perfect elements for a dream wedding. With its long, pristine coastline, stunning islands, and majestic mountains, couples have an abundance of spectacular settings to choose from.

I am confident that Danang will be one of the most sought-after wedding destinations in the region. Its convenient access to international cities, breathtaking natural beauty, and world-class infrastructure make it a prime choice. Danang continues to attract couples not only from within Vietnam, but also from international markets like India and Western countries, solidifying its reputation as a top luxury event and wedding destination.

We have seen a significant increase in guests seeking a unique beachfront wedding experience. The dual appeal of our resort’s location – nestled between the beautiful city of Danang and the historic charm of Hoi An – offers an unparalleled experience. Couples today are looking for unique, personalised experiences for their weddings, along with a seamless and stress-free planning process.

We focus on transforming any setting into a romantic and memorable one. We can elevate a typical grand ballroom into an elegant wedding venue or create a whimsical, romantic atmosphere at our poolside.

Overall, we believe in providing a seamless and personalised experience, adapting our services to meet the unique needs of each client. Our team expertly balances the demands of corporate events with the intimate, emotional nature of a romantic getaway, ensuring every guest’s experience is tailored and exceptional.

Trang Tran, resort manager, Mia Nha Trang

Vietnam is emerging as a strong contender on the global tourism map. Beyond our modern infrastructure and world-class venues, what truly sets Vietnam apart is the combination of cultural richness, world-renowned cuisine, and the authenticity of local experiences. Event organisers are no longer looking for just logistics – they want to create memorable stories, and Vietnam provides exactly that.

Most importantly, Vietnam is known for its safety, political stability, and above all, the warm hospitality of its people. All of these elements combined make the country not just a destination, but a place where meaningful and unforgettable luxury experiences are created.

We have always attracted strong demand from small-scale but high-end corporate groups, particularly incentive trips and executive retreats for C-level leaders. What makes us unique is that, while we serve these corporate purposes seamlessly, our resort also embodies the essence of a romantic getaway.

Our location is one of our greatest strengths – nestled between the mesmerising East Sea and lush green mountains, with a private beach that ensures exclusivity. This setting allows us to host productive meetings or intimate corporate gatherings in an inspiring environment, while also offering couples and groups the chance to unwind in a naturally luxurious space.

Our collection of private villas provides both comfort and privacy, whether for executives seeking relaxation after a meeting, or for couples celebrating their most special moments. For weddings and honeymoons, we provide personalised planning, from floral arrangements to curated dining experiences, and we design tailored honeymoon packages that elevate romance in every detail. Mia Nha Trang offers the romance, intimacy, and natural beauty that make us an unforgettable destination for weddings and honeymoons.

Prem Joseph, director of Sales & Marketing Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort

Vietnam’s strongest assets lie in its ability to offer exclusivity, privacy, and bespoke experiences, from clifftop ceremonies in Danang to barefoot beach weddings in Phu Quoc. Our warmth of hospitality, attention to detail, and a deep respect for tradition also play a significant role in creating memorable events.

Phu Quoc stands out as one of the top picks this season, thanks to its accessibility, luxury resort options, and picturesque landscapes. In particular, the Long Beach area, where our resort is located, is popular for its west-facing coastline, perfect for golden hour weddings and events. The island also has the unique advantage of a visa free arrival, which is a significant advantage for destination weddings

We pride ourselves on offering the best of both worlds. Our resort is designed to accommodate seamless business gatherings while also providing the privacy and serenity that couples seek for romance. Many corporate travellers extend their stay for leisure, and we’ve seen a growing trend of combining business events with milestone celebrations or couple retreats.

Our flexible venues, beachfront dining, and holistic wellness offerings allow us to cater to both business and romance, whether it’s a board meeting followed by a sunset dinner, or a corporate incentive trip that ends with a beachfront vow renewal. Couples today are seeking personalised, experience-driven celebrations.

Noeke Kusuma, general manager, The Reverie Saigon

Vietnam’s major cities are fast becoming top-tier destinations for weddings and romantic getaways, offering a perfect blend of modern elegance and intimate charm. Cosmopolitan cities are increasingly attracting discerning couples, and Ho Chi Minh City stands out with its seamless blend of accessibility, cultural depth, and world-class infrastructure.

The Reverie Saigon is the city’s top destination, uniquely combining Italian artistry, stunning views, and a sophisticated culinary experience. For couples seeking an opulent and sophisticated setting, our hotel provides a complete wedding experience, from a grand ballroom ideal for ceremonies and receptions to a meticulously prepared culinary feast. The experience is topped off with lavish suites for the newlyweds.

Beyond the hotel, the city itself is an ideal backdrop for a honeymoon. Couples can explore Ho Chi Minh City’s diverse offerings, from enjoying panoramic views at rooftop bars to taking romantic strolls along riverside walkways and discovering hidden art galleries. This rich tapestry of experiences ensures the celebration of love continues long after the wedding day.

Our venues are built for success, featuring high ceilings and spacious foyers for seamless guest flow, along with state-of-the-art technology to ensure flawless conferences, galas, and product launches.

These same spaces also transform effortlessly for romantic occasions. Imagine a ballroom bathed in candlelight and lush florals, where a beautiful fine dining experience unfolds. The food is presented with elegance, silver domes are lifted to reveal culinary creations, and desserts are prepared with a flourish. For any celebration, our dedicated Wedding and Event Boutique offers a personalised, all-in-one stop for every solution, from venue design and world-class cuisine to entertainment, jewellery, and wedding attire.

The seamless transition allows a day of corporate focus to flow into a champagne gala or a romantic soirée.

Amy Nham Vu, director of Sales & Marketing Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa

Vietnam’s greatest strengths lie in its deep-rooted cultural identity, warm and welcoming people, affordable costs compared to other luxury destinations, and a fast-growing network of international-standard resorts and hotels.

We combine traditional charm with contemporary design – offering a tranquil beachfront setting alongside curated local experiences such as lantern-lit dinners or cultural rituals with a distinctive Vietnamese soul.

Danang and Hoi An are ideal destinations that strike a beautiful balance between lively energy and serene escape. Couples can host their beach wedding in the late afternoon, capturing the romantic moment of sunset by the waves, followed by a sparkling dinner celebration. The next day, guests can take a leisurely trip to discover the charming, nostalgic beauty of Hoi An.

Renaissance Hoi An is equipped with high-tech meeting rooms that overlook the ocean, while also offering a relaxing setting with lush gardens, pools, and leisure activities after work.

We’ve welcomed many corporate groups who later return to celebrate weddings or plan team getaways here. They appreciate the seamless harmony of professionalism and warmth.

Today’s couples seek not only a beautiful venue but also meaningful, personalised experiences. Thanks to modern infrastructure and strong local identity, this destination is a top pick for both domestic and international couples.

Agnaldo Garibaldi, general manager Pullman Danang Beach Resort

Vietnam’s cities are becoming trendsetting hubs for weddings and honeymoons, thanks to the rapid growth of the wedding industry, from professional planners and innovative decorators to cutting-edge support services such as media, costumes and jewelries.

Venues are more diverse than ever, with grand ballrooms, riverside settings, rooftop terraces, stunning beaches, magnificent mountains and charming heritage spaces. Couples planning from abroad can also feel confident and stress-free, knowing that expert teams provide end-to-end coordination and personalised attention, even if they arrive only days before their celebration.

Pullman Danang Beach resort’s strength lies in versatility. We offer an elegant selection of indoor spaces, such as sophisticated ballrooms and fully equipped meeting rooms, alongside breathtaking outdoor venues. Together with an expert event team, this allows us to seamlessly transition from hosting high-level corporate events to creating dreamy, romantic celebrations, all within the same property, without compromising on ambiance or service quality.

Couples today are seeking a complete wedding ecosystem, all services under one roof, from expert planning and creative décor to professional media, entertainment and other supportive services. This seamless approach is becoming a hallmark of Vietnam’s rapidly developing wedding industry, where talented local and international professionals collaborate to deliver world-class celebrations. By pairing these services with immersive local touches to signature Vietnamese cuisine, weddings in Vietnam offer not only convenience and quality but also a rich sense of place that guests will remember for a lifetime.

For example, at Pullman Danang Beach Resort, our team of dedicated event organisers will guide the couples through the entire process of their big day, from selecting the venue to proper ceremony style and decoration, entertainment to throwing the banquet and from the traditional Vietnamese foods to tasty international cuisine.

For romance by the sea, beach destinations such as Danang, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang remain timeless favourites, celebrated for their beauty, privacy, and luxury hospitality. For nature lovers, highland escapes like Sa Pa, Moc Chau, and Dalat offer a cosy, intimate wedding experience framed by magnificent mountain landscapes and cool climates. Meanwhile, for couples drawn to the vibrancy of the city, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi present chic, sophisticated hotels in prime locations, perfect for a stylish urban celebration with world-class amenities right at their doorstep.