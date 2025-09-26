Vietnam amends Law on Intellectual Property

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung made the statement at a meeting on September 23 with the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee to discuss draft amendments to the law.

Hung said that enterprises will determine the value of IPR for internal management, then through an intermediary organisation. The valuation will be made public before a transaction in accordance with international practice.

The NA Standing Committee discussed the draft amendments to the IP law. Photo: National Assembly Portal

Responding to questions from some NA delegates about AI, he explained that using public data to train AI does not require copyright permission, as long as it is not copied verbatim because if it is banned, it will reduce competitiveness. Many countries such as Japan have legalised this regulation. For works created by AI, if the AI ​​is created without human participation, it is not protected and must be labelled; on the contrary, if humans use AI as a tool, it is still protected.

In the face of the fact that original news produced by press agencies is often used by aggregators, making greater profits while journalists have to put in more effort, Chairman of the NA Committee on Culture and Social Affairs Nguyen Dac Vinh suggested that the drafting agency should study and supplement regulations to protect the rights of the mainstream press. There should be an agreement mechanism among press agencies to ensure legitimate rights and create revenue.

Regarding this issue, Hung said that copying articles without agreement is a violation, especially on social networks and aggregator sites. The ministry will coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to clarify and ensure that no additional administrative procedures arise.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung. Photo: National Assembly Portal

Other comments from delegates on the legal responsibilities of intermediary platforms, decentralisation, and new concepts will be considered and specified in decrees and circulars to both ensure consistency in the legal system and avoid increasing procedural burdens.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh suggested that comments and ideas should be fully considered, especially on adding regulations for new IP subjects such as digital derivative products, AI, and big data. They should clearly specify the effective date, and add transitional provisions to avoid legal gaps.

The draft law is expected to create a modern legal corridor, and improve the protection and exploitation of intellectual property values, thereby contributing to promoting innovation, digital transformation, and international integration.

As planned, the draft amendments will be submitted to the NA's 10th session in October.

Conforming to treaty via Law on IP In the last few years, Vietnam has signed a certain number of international trade agreements which require Vietnam to accede to or approve the WIPO Copyright Treaty (WCT) within a prescribed time period. Partner Nguyen Thi Hong Anh and junior associate Vu Hoang Ha Thu of Indochine Counsel take a look at amendments and supplements made in the Law on Intellectual Property in June.

A helping hand for tech through altered IP law The long-awaited amended Law on Intellectual Property is expected to boost innovation and commercialization of intellectual property assets in Vietnam once it takes effect in 2023. Huynh Thanh Dat, Minister of Science and Technology, talked to Hoang Giang about the important highlights that will create breakthroughs in the field.

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index Vietnam has maintained 44th position in the global innovation ranking for 2025, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).