Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

December 23, 2025 | 17:49
(0) user say
Amata VN PCL was granted approval for the Amata City Phu Tho venture in Phu Tho province on December 23.
Amata City Phu Tho, also known as Doan Hung Industrial Park, covers ​​475.67 hectares with an investment of $185 million. The project will be developed in two phases.

The move marks an important milestone for Amata's expansion into the north-central region of Vietnam, positioning Amata City Phu Tho as a new hub for industrial innovation and sustainable growth.

Somhatai Panichewa, CEO of Amata VN PC, said, "This is the fifth project developed by Amata in Vietnam. The venture stems from am MoU signed between Phu Tho province and Amata VN on May 16.

Somhatai Panichewa, CEO of Amata VN

At the ceremony, Tran Duy Dong, Chairman of Phu Tho People's Committee, said, “We highly appreciate the investor's efforts in implementing Amata City Phu Tho. The project was approved in the context of the province's rollout of a two-tier local government model. The investment approval demonstrates Phu Tho's strong commitment to supporting investors.”

“We hope the project will soon commence operations, attract secondary investors, and make greater contributions to the province's socioeconomic development,” he added.

A unique selling point of the project is its strategic location, supported by exceptional connectivity.

With over three decades of experience in Vietnam, Amata has a proven track record of developing dynamic and modern industrial ecosystems.

The company has successfully developed four industrial parks in the country, namely Amata City Bien Hoa, Amata City Long Thanh, Amata City Halong, and Quang Tri Industrial Park.

These developments have attracted over 220 tenants, including numerous Global Fortune 500 companies. Amata ventures aim to create mutual success and sustainable value for all partners, customers, and stakeholders.

Amata City Phu Tho represents the next chapter in this journey, underscoring Amata's commitment to promoting Vietnam's transition towards a high-tech, sustainable industrial economy.

The development is designed to support Vietnam's ambitious net-zero carbon goals by fostering high-value industries and attracting global leaders in automation, electronics, and sustainable manufacturing.

As Amata City Phu Tho moves from blueprint to reality, it signifies more than the creation of a new industrial park. It embodies a model of bilateral cooperation and a shared vision for a future in which economic growth and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

For Amata – a company that has helped shape Southeast Asia's industrial landscape by hosting more than 1,600 factories across developments in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar – this project marks a bold new step.

For Phu Tho, it represents a key to unlocking its full potential as a hub of high-tech manufacturing and sustainable development in Northern Vietnam.

By Linh Nga

Latest News

