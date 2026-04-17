Vietjet signs agreement for finance lease of 10 COMAC aircraft

The event took place at the Embassy of Vietnam in Beijing on April 16 in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang, along with senior government officials and representatives of leading enterprises from both countries.

The event was held during the state visit of Vietnam’s General Secretary and President To Lam to China.

Driven by its vision to become a multinational aviation group, Vietjet is expanding its international flight network and investing in a modern fleet. Supporting this strategy, SPDB brings strong financial capacity and extensive experience in financing large-scale projects. Through the entity, the bank plays an important role in structuring aircraft leasing and financing solutions, helping airlines optimise capital and execute long-term growth strategies.

The two parties agreed to finance aircraft through operating leases, with a larger scale and deeper level of cooperation, covering up to 10 COMAC C909 aircraft. This step contributes to optimising the operational efficiency of Vietjet’s fleet, while diversifying financial resources and enhancing access to international capital markets.

The agreement also lays the foundation for Vietjet to gradually introduce COMAC aircraft into operations on routes connecting Vietnam and China, thereby expanding the regional network and boosting bilateral air connectivity. At the same time, the cooperation contributes to strengthening regional and global aviation value chain links.

During the state visit, Vietjet also announced five new routes between Vietnam and China: Hanoi–Hangzhou, Hanoi–Enshi, Hanoi–Huangshan, Ho Chi Minh City–Guilin, and Ho Chi Minh City–Huangshan. The new services connect key economic, cultural, and tourism centres while supporting Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year.

Cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises reflects a growing trend of deeper links between financial institutions and airlines. These partnerships are fostering more flexible and effective cooperation models, contributing positively to the continued development of the Vietnam–China comprehensive strategic partnership.

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