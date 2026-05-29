VOLANT Aerotech raises nearly RMB 1 billion in Series C+ to consolidate eVTOL leadership

SHANGHAI, CHINA - EQS Newswire – 29 May 2026 – VOLANT Aerotech, a leading pioneer in China's commercial passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector, today announced the successful completion of its Series C+ financing round. This marks the company's second major funding achievement within a single month, raising nearly RMB 1 billion in this round alone.



The funding was led by China Life Investment (a premier state-owned insurance investment platform). It saw strong participation from Minjin Investment (a Shanghai Minhang District state-owned platform), NIO Capital (a leader in the new energy vehicle sector), CoStone Capital (a top-tier market-driven VC), and existing shareholder China Internet Investment Fund (CIIF). China Renaissance and CYGNUS EQUITY acted as the financial advisors.



A Robust "Capital Ecosystem" to Fuel Commercialization



Over the past five years, VOLANT Aerotech has secured over RMB 5 billion through 13 rounds of market-driven financing, setting a fundraising record in China's manned eVTOL industry.



Moving beyond traditional venture capital structures, VOLANT has strategically built a powerhouse shareholder matrix spanning global strategic capital, national insurance funds, multi-level state-owned capital, industrial chain leaders, and top-tier VCs. This powerful synergy is meticulously designed to support the intensive R&D cycles, stringent airworthiness certifications, and global market expansion unique to the eVTOL sector.



The new capital influx will be primarily utilized to accelerate flight testing, advance airworthiness certification, and deepen industrial chain integration, paving the way for large-scale commercial operations.



Clear Milestones in Airworthiness and R&D



As a frontrunner in high-grade passenger eVTOLs, VOLANT has established a fully independent and controllable core technology system, overcoming critical bottlenecks in power systems, avionics, and structural design.



In October last year, VOLANT made headlines by successfully completing its first piloted test flight, validating the high maturity and safety of its aircraft design. Currently, the company is aggressively advancing the airworthiness certification of its flagship model, the VE25-100, with the goal of securing certification and commencing commercial deliveries by 2027.



Dual-Engine Strategy: Seamless Domestic and Global Expansion



VOLANT's market strategy leverages a "dual-engine" approach, combining deep localization within China with aggressive global expansion.

Domestic Footprint: Headquartered in Shanghai, VOLANT has locked in over 1,900 domestic orders valued at RMB 47.5 billion. The company has forged deep industrial partnerships with state-owned giants such as China Southern Airlines General Aviation, Asian Express Aviation, and ABC Financial Leasing to build infrastructure and pilot operations.

Global Network: VOLANT has rapidly established a robust "Southeast Asia – Middle East – Europe" market network. Key international milestones include:

Southeast Asia: A landmark three-way agreement signed in July 2025 with Thailand's Pan Pacific and AVIC International Engineering for 500 aircraft (valued at USD 1.75 billion), setting a record for Chinese passenger eVTOL exports.

Middle East & Europe: A joint order signed during the November 2025 China International Import Expo (CIIE) with Dubai's IC Leasing and Germany's DC Aviation for 30 aircraft.

Backed by its world-class capital ecosystem, rigorous technical execution, and solid global order book, VOLANT Aerotech is uniquely positioned to lead the high-quality development of the global eVTOL industry and unlock the multi-trillion-dollar low-altitude economy.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.