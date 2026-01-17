Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

January 17, 2026 | 15:54
(0) user say
A subsidiary of China’s Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has launched a major tender offer for Imexpharm, signalling a potential change in control at the Vietnamese drugmaker.
Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

On January 15, Lian SGP Holding registered a tender offer to acquire 120,059,970 shares of Imexpharm Corporation (HSX: IMP), equivalent to nearly 78 per cent of the company’s charter capital and a similar proportion of its voting shares.

The tender offer price is VND57,400 ($2.18) per share, corresponding to a total transaction value of approximately VND6.89 trillion ($262.23 million). Securities company SSI Securities Corporation acts as tender offer agent.

In the trading session on January 16, IMP shares closed at VND54,200 ($2.06) per share, equivalent to a market capitalisation of over VND8.3 trillion. Thus, the foreign partner's tender offer price is approximately 7 per cent higher than the current market price of IMP.

At the end of May 2025, Livzon unveiled its plan to acquire shares in Imexpharm from three major shareholders: SK Investment (around 47.7 per cent), Sunrise Kim Investment JSC (9.75 per cent), and KBA Investment JSC (close to 7.4 per cent).

Imexpharm, formerly known as Level II Pharmaceutical Company, was established in Dong Thap in 1977 and has since developed into one of Vietnam’s major pharmaceutical manufacturers, operating in line with European standards.

The company currently runs four factory clusters in Dong Thap, Ho Chi Minh City, and Binh Duong, with a total of 11 production lines.

In the first 11 months of 2025, Imexpharm recorded net revenue of VND2.24 trillion ($85.3 million), up 14 per cent year on year, while pre-tax profit rose 15 per cent to VND410 billion ($15.6 million). These results represent 75 per cent of the company’s full-year revenue target and 83 per cent of its profit plan.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group was established in January 1985 with registered capital of 935 million yuan ($134 million). The group operates across pharmaceutical research and development, manufacturing, and sales, and employs more than 8,000 people.

China's Livzon to acquire 65 per cent of pharmaceutical firm Imexpharm China's Livzon to acquire 65 per cent of pharmaceutical firm Imexpharm

China's Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. will spend VND5.73 trillion ($221 million) to acquire just under 65 per cent of Imexpharm Corporation from its major shareholders.
Expansions in healthcare more likely Expansions in healthcare more likely

Vietnam’s healthcare sector closed 2025 with robust merger and acquisition (M&A) momentum. Major transactions from institutional investors demonstrated the market’s depth, while established platforms backed by private equity (PE) pursued strategic add-ons and infrastructure expansion. The year demonstrated that Vietnam’s healthcare M&A market operates on multiple growth vectors simultaneously.
Imexpharm’s EBITDA margin rises to 22.3 per cent driven by cost management and growth Imexpharm’s EBITDA margin rises to 22.3 per cent driven by cost management and growth

In September 2025, Imexpharm's profit before tax surged by 101 per cent, while EBITDA increased by 48 per cent.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Imexpharm M&A healthcare Livzon M&A healthcare china chinese companies

Related Contents

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

Innovation to support modern healthcare development

Innovation to support modern healthcare development

People centered approach underpins China's four global initiatives

People centered approach underpins China's four global initiatives

China makes progress in natural resource tech from 2021 to 2025

China makes progress in natural resource tech from 2021 to 2025

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Self-care signals shift towards sustainable healthcare

Self-care signals shift towards sustainable healthcare

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

ACV begins cargo terminal construction at Danang Airport

ACV begins cargo terminal construction at Danang Airport

EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020