Washington Blueberry Commission strengthens Southeast Asia presence through Thailand and Indonesia trade seminars

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - The Washington Blueberry Commission has solidified its market presence in Southeast Asia through the successful completion of trade seminars in Thailand and Indonesia, marking an important step in building awareness, trade confidence, and long-term market engagement across the region.



Held in Bangkok, Thailand, on 27 April 2026, and Jakarta, Indonesia, on 29 April 2026, the seminars brought together importers, distributors, retailers, foodservice professionals, media, and industry stakeholders for a focused introduction to Washington Blueberries and their market potential in Southeast Asia. Together, the Thailand and Indonesia seminars welcomed close to 100 attendees, underscoring the region's robust appetite for premium imported blueberries and the growing depth of trade opportunity.



The seminars were designed to advance market education and deepen understanding of Washington Blueberries among key trade audiences. Alan Schreiber, Executive Director of the Washington Blueberry Commission, attended as a principal representative of Washington Blueberries and delivered insights on their export potential, spotlighting opportunities for deeper and more sustained trade engagement throughout Southeast Asia.



Washington State offers a premium product that aligns well with growing consumer demand in the region for healthy, high-quality, and great-tasting foods," said Alan Schreiber.



Bryan Sakuma of Sakuma Brothers Farms also provided first-hand perspectives from a grower and exporter standpoint, giving attendees a greater understanding of Washington's blueberry supply capabilities, and the market opportunities available to regional partners.



Through product presentations, market insights, culinary applications, and networking sessions, attendees gained a comprehensive appreciation of the outstanding quality, versatility, and commercial potential of Washington Blueberries across fresh, frozen, and dried formats.



A key highlight of both events was the live culinary demonstration, which showcased the application of Washington Blueberries across foodservice, dessert, and menu innovation. In Thailand, the demonstration was led by Chef Arttasit Pattanasatienkul, widely known as Chef Big, winner of Top Chef Thailand 2023. In Indonesia, the demonstration was led by Chef Degan Septoadji, a respected chef and television personality best known as a judge on MasterChef Indonesia.



"I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of Washington frozen blueberries compared to other frozen blueberries available in the Indonesian market. They are able to hold their shape and texture very well, making them suitable for a wide range of culinary applications," said Chef Degan Septoadji.



Their demonstrations brought the product experience to life, showing trade audiences how Washington Blueberries can be used creatively across both Western and Asian-inspired applications.



In Thailand, the seminar at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, attracted a distinguished group of importers, retailers, foodservice representatives, culinary professionals, media, and influencers. The event firmly positioned Washington Blueberries as a premium fruit of choice with potential across retail, bakery, beverage, dessert, breakfast, and health-focused product categories. The Thailand seminar further extended its reach beyond the venue through targeted media and influencer engagement, amplifying awareness among a broad consumer audience.



In Indonesia, the seminar at Park Hyatt Jakarta established a high-impact B2B platform for direct engagement with importers, traders, retailers, foodservice operators, and industry leaders. The event introduced Washington Blueberries to a dynamic market with rapidly growing interest in premium imported fruits, superior ingredient quality, and foodservice innovation. Through hands-on product education, guided tastings, and substantive trade discussions, the seminar built strong familiarity with Washington Blueberries and catalyzed conversations about future collaboration.



Across both markets, the enthusiastic response from trade audiences affirmed the outstanding relevance and commercial appeal of Washington Blueberries in Southeast Asia's evolving food and beverage landscape. As consumers and businesses alike continue to seek out premium imported fruits, healthier snacking options, and versatile ingredients, Washington Blueberries is uniquely positioned to lead retail and foodservice growth in Thailand, Indonesia, and across the wider region.



The success of the Thailand and Indonesia seminars reflects the Washington Blueberry Commission's unwavering commitment to investing in market education, partnership-building, and long-term trade development in Southeast Asia.

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