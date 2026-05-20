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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China's Winner Medical breaks ground on new production base in Vietnam

May 20, 2026 | 09:43
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On May 18, Winner Medical broke ground on its new manufacturing base in Hai Ha Industrial Park in Quang Ninh province.
Chinas Winner Medical breaks ground on new production base in Vietnam

With a total investment of approximately $60 million and a site area of about 93,000 square metres, the project is expected to begin mass production of its core product lines by the third quarter of 2027. Phase I will establish production lines for advanced medical dressings and operating room consumables, while Phase II is planned as a manufacturing base for consumer products. This investment marks a significant step in integrating the company’s industrial capabilities into global supply chains.

The new factory in Vietnam is a natural extension of the company’s global capabilities. It represents the localisation of Winner Medical’s manufacturing expertise, technical capabilities, and customer resources in overseas markets.

Winner Medical has positioned Vietnam as a key overseas manufacturing hub. Leveraging its 35 years of intelligent manufacturing expertise, the company is committed to establishing localised operations that meet rigorous global quality standards.

Hai Ha Industrial Park, where the new factory is located, has already attracted a number of textile manufacturers. With Winner Medical’s presence, the company is expected to generate industrial synergies within the park, support the coordinated development of Vietnam’s medical consumables and textile sectors, and contribute to the upgrade of the local supply chain towards higher-value-added manufacturing.

The Vietnam factory is also expected to create value for both global customers and local communities. For global customers, the new base will significantly improve supply stability and delivery responsiveness. As Vietnam participates in multiple free trade agreements, its tariff advantages and trade facilitation policies will enable Winner Medical to integrate more efficiently into international medical supply chains and provide customers with more reliable and cost-efficient supply solutions.

For Quang Ninh province, the factory is expected to create substantial local employment opportunities once it reaches full production capacity. The company has made a clear commitment to establishing a comprehensive training and career development programmes to support local talent development and long-term employment opportunities.

As Chinese enterprises continue to expand globally under increasingly open international economic policies, Winner Medical’s investment in Vietnam reflects a broader shift in globalisation – moving beyond the simple relocation of production capacity towards the localisation of capabilities, value creation, and sustainable industrial development.

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Lite-On Technology to inject additional $149 million into Vietnam Lite-On Technology to inject additional $149 million into Vietnam

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
FDI Chinese investors Winner Medical healthcare manufacturing

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