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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FanRuan holds Data and AI Summit 2026 in Hong Kong to advance trusted AI decision-making

June 10, 2026 | 15:32
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FanRuan Software has held its Data & AI Summit 2026 in Hong Kong, focused on data governance to help enterprises build trusted AI decision-making capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2026 – FanRuan Software, a leading business intelligence (BI) software brand in the Asia-Pacific region, today held the "FANRUAN DATA & AI SUMMIT 2026" at the Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel. Themed "Data Shapes AI, AI Redefines Decisions," the summit brought together enterprise representatives and technology experts from industries including finance, construction, retail, and manufacturing to explore practical pathways for enterprise data governance, BI applications, and intelligent decision-making in the AI era.

FANRUAN data & ai summit 2026 shapes al, al redefines decisions
FANRUAN DATA & AI SUMMIT 2026 Data Shapes Al, Al Redefines Decisions

At the event, FanRuan highlighted that as generative AI and intelligent analytics tools accelerate their entry into enterprise scenarios, the focus of Hong Kong businesses has shifted from "whether to adopt AI" to "whether AI can truly support business judgment and management decisions." In an environment characterized by multiple coexisting systems, complex cross-departmental collaboration, and heightened compliance and access control requirements, enterprises lacking a consistent, accurate, and traceable data foundation will find it difficult for AI to produce analytical results trusted by management.

Therefore, FanRuan proposed an enterprise AI implementation pathway of "Governance First, Intelligence Second," emphasizing that AI's value stems not only from model capabilities but also depends on whether enterprises possess a governable, verifiable, and sustainably usable data foundation.

AI Applications Enter Deep Waters: Data Governance Becomes a Critical Prerequisite

In recent years, Hong Kong enterprises have actively explored AI applications in operational management, financial analysis, procurement decisions, customer engagement, and risk control. However, in actual implementation, many companies still face challenges such as data fragmentation, inconsistent metrics, system silos, and complex access controls.

For enterprises, the true value of AI lies not merely in generating answers, but in its ability to help managers faster understand business changes, diagnose problems, and take action based on trusted data. If underlying data sources are untraceable, metric definitions are inconsistent, or different departments maintain separate versions of data for the same business issues, even advanced AI tools will struggle to form analytical bases credible to decision-makers.

FanRuan believes that enterprise AI applications are moving from tool experimentation into the deep waters of business operations. In the future, the key to successful AI adoption within enterprises hinges on whether they can first establish a clear, stable, and manageable data governance foundation.

From Standardization to Intelligent Analytics: FanRuan Presents an Enterprise AI Implementation Pathway

Addressing enterprise needs to progress from data governance to intelligent decision-making, FanRuan showcased its "Governance First, Intelligence Second" implementation approach at the summit, helping enterprises sequentially build comprehensive capabilities from data standardization and BI applications to AI analytics.

First, at the data standardization level, FanRuan provides standardized analytics templates across multiple industries through Fine Gallery (App Marketplace), assisting enterprises in rapidly establishing consistent metric definitions and analytical frameworks. For companies whose data architectures still require refinement, standardized analytics scenarios serve as a starting point for building a Single Source of Truth (SSOT), reducing cross-departmental communication costs and enhancing the reusability of data applications.

Second, at the BI application level, FanRuan helps enterprises transform data scattered across ERP, finance, procurement, project management, CRM, and other systems into reports, dashboards, and analytical charts usable by both management and business teams. Through consistent data presentation and access control management, enterprises can more effectively grasp operational conditions, transforming data from backend records into daily management tools.

Building on this foundation, FanRuan further demonstrated Dora Data Agent, an AI-powered data analytics assistant designed for enterprise management and business analysis scenarios. Based on governed enterprise business data, Dora assists users in conducting multi-dimensional root-cause analysis, anomaly interpretation, and issue diagnosis. When enterprises face performance fluctuations, cost variations, procurement anomalies, or deviations in operational metrics, Dora helps managers shorten the time from "problem discovery" to "cause diagnosis," making AI analytics more aligned with actual business objectives and decision-making contexts.

Deepening Presence in Hong Kong Market to Drive AI Data Analytics Adoption

FanRuan stated that for AI applications to deliver long-term value within enterprises, reliance on single tools is insufficient; supporting data governance methodologies, talent training, and localized service support are equally essential. For the Hong Kong market, FanRuan will continue to advance its digital talent certification system, helping enterprises reduce dependence on individual technical staff experience, enabling more business and management personnel to acquire data analytics capabilities, and gradually fostering an organizational culture where "everyone can understand data and use data for decision-making."

As Hong Kong enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, the key to successful AI adoption will be how to transform data scattered across different systems, departments, and processes into decision-making assets trusted by management and routinely used by frontline business operations. Moving forward, FanRuan will continue to center on the "Governance First, Intelligence Second" core pathway, helping Hong Kong enterprises lay a solid data foundation for the AI era and establish more robust decision-making advantages.

https://www.fanruan.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By 帆軟軟件(香港)有限公司 (Fanruan (HongKong) Software Co., Limited)

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TagTag:
FanRuan data governance Enterprise AI implementation Intelligent decisionmaking

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