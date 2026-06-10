OOm Institute calls for AI fluency to address declining critical thinking skills in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - OOm Institute, a Singapore-based AI and digital skills training provider, is calling for greater AI fluency as businesses adopt Generative AI and concerns grow over declining critical thinking and verification skills.



The rapid adoption of AI tools without sufficient verification, contextual understanding, or critical oversight is contributing to a growing "Human Critical Thinking Gap".



Recent research from Professors Rick Dakan and Joseph Feller also corroborates this; only 8.7% of participants consistently verified high-stakes AI-generated claims before accepting them.



Beyond the Prompt: The Human-Centric Shift



While prompt engineering remains a foundational skill for today's workforce, OOm Institute suggests the discipline must evolve beyond simple input mechanics.



"We are entering a false competence trap," says Ian Cheow, CEO at OOm Institute. "People are learning how to prompt, but they aren't learning how to make the right decisions. If you cannot spot when an AI's logic fails, you aren't using a tool, you are delegating your intelligence."



The Warning: If You Let AI Think for You, You "De-skill"



Professionals who rely heavily on AI without developing critical evaluation skills risk "de-skilling", where domain expertise erodes over time due to over-dependence on automated systems.



The concept of AI Fluency is built around three core capabilities:

Decision to Correct: The ability to determine when AI-generated output is sufficient and when it poses a risk that requires human revision or rejection.

Contextual Sovereignty: Ensuring human oversight remains central so AI outputs align with Singapore's cultural, commercial, and ethical contexts.

Critical Inquiry: Moving beyond prompting to actively question assumptions, logic, accuracy, and completeness in AI-generated responses.



Real-World Practice vs Theory



As AI tools evolve rapidly, practitioners argue that effective AI capability cannot rely solely on static classroom theory. Real-world usage often involves changing workflows, unpredictable outputs, and context-specific decision-making that require continuous practical application and human judgment.



Maintaining AI fluency increasingly requires learning from practitioners actively applying these tools in commercial environments.



"At OOm Institute, our focus is on building practical decision-making in AI usage," Mr Cheow added. "Our goal is to help professionals use AI with stronger critical thinking, clearer accountability, and practical business understanding."



https://www.oom.com.sg/institute/

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