Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

October 22, 2025 | 15:06
(0) user say
Vietjet has partnered with global aviation education leader Airways Aviation to advance high-quality training for the airline industry.

The two sides signed a strategic cooperation agreement on October 21 to develop skilled personnel for the global aviation sector. The ceremony took place in the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam and senior government and business representatives during his official visit to Finland – the first by a Vietnamese Party leader in more than five decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation
Photo: Vietjet

Under the agreement, Airways Aviation will collaborate with the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) to implement international-standard pilot training programmes in Europe. These will comply with regulations from the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The specialised multi-crew pilot licence and commercial pilot licence courses aim to develop a new generation of pilots to support Vietjet’s global expansion and sustainable growth strategy.

Vietjet signs training tie-up with Airways Aviation
Photo: Vietjet

Vietnam and Finland are committed to deepening cooperation in economic connectivity, science, technology, innovation, and human resource development. The collaboration between Vietjet and Airways Aviation will contribute to this new era of partnership, built on creativity, knowledge, and sustainable development.

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation
Photo: Vietjet

Vietjet’s workforce currently exceeds 9,000 employees representing more than 60 countries and territories, supporting its extensive operations across both domestic and international markets.

As a global aviation group, Vietjet continues to expand its flight network, attract top-tier talent, and offer world-class services and products. The airline maintains a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region and is preparing for further expansion into major markets in Europe and the Americas.

As an International Air Transport Association (IATA)-accredited training partner in Vietnam, VJAA has trained nearly 400,000 pilots, flight attendants, engineers, dispatchers, and aviation professionals, empowering the dream of conquering the skies and driving the industry’s sustainable growth.

Airways Aviation is a globally recognised flight training academy with a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, with over 45 years of experience.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam, but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of IATA with the IATA Operational Safety Audit certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with seven stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years.

The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

Vietjet has celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft, marking a milestone in the airline’s landmark $32 billion order with the US manufacturer.
Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and gender equality at the 2025 Women in Aviation International-Singapore Chapter (WAI-SG) Gala Dinner held on October 16.
Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Ahead of Vietnamese Women’s Day, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and Boeing co-hosted a seminar on sustainable human resource development in aviation, focusing on gender diversity and long-term workforce growth.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
VietJet Airways Aviation Vietnam finland training programmes

