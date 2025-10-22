Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

The two sides signed a strategic cooperation agreement on October 21 to develop skilled personnel for the global aviation sector. The ceremony took place in the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam and senior government and business representatives during his official visit to Finland – the first by a Vietnamese Party leader in more than five decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Under the agreement, Airways Aviation will collaborate with the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) to implement international-standard pilot training programmes in Europe. These will comply with regulations from the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The specialised multi-crew pilot licence and commercial pilot licence courses aim to develop a new generation of pilots to support Vietjet’s global expansion and sustainable growth strategy.

Vietnam and Finland are committed to deepening cooperation in economic connectivity, science, technology, innovation, and human resource development. The collaboration between Vietjet and Airways Aviation will contribute to this new era of partnership, built on creativity, knowledge, and sustainable development.

Vietjet’s workforce currently exceeds 9,000 employees representing more than 60 countries and territories, supporting its extensive operations across both domestic and international markets.

As a global aviation group, Vietjet continues to expand its flight network, attract top-tier talent, and offer world-class services and products. The airline maintains a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region and is preparing for further expansion into major markets in Europe and the Americas.

As an International Air Transport Association (IATA)-accredited training partner in Vietnam, VJAA has trained nearly 400,000 pilots, flight attendants, engineers, dispatchers, and aviation professionals, empowering the dream of conquering the skies and driving the industry’s sustainable growth.

Airways Aviation is a globally recognised flight training academy with a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, with over 45 years of experience.

