Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

CAAV director Uong Viet Dung

On October 17, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and Boeing organised a seminar on sustainability practices in human resources for Vietnam’s aviation industry. The event gathered representatives from aviation authorities, enterprises, and airlines nationwide to discuss strategies for fostering an inclusive and resilient workforce for the sector.

"Over the past three decades, Vietnam’s aviation industry has demonstrated the intelligence, resilience, and determination of the Vietnamese people, including Vietnamese women," said CAAV director Uong Viet Dung. "This has supported Vietnam’s aviation industry to overcome challenges from the inception until today."

"Vietnam’s aviation industry is increasingly integrating into international markets and affirming its position on the global map. Women have made significant contributions to the success, facilitating the aviation industry to remain steadfast and ready to fly even higher," he added.

Key positions in the aviation industry once dominated by men are now seeing growing female participation across all roles. Women are increasingly serving as pilots, captains, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, and aircraft maintenance engineers, among other positions.

Dung also expressed gratitude to female leaders in the aviation industry, “In the aviation industry, it is impossible not to mention Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao – a small yet remarkably resilient woman with bold vision, strategic thinking, aspirations, and a burning passion for developing Vietnam’s civil aviation industry.”

The seminar underscores the role of Vietnamese women, which is an important factor for the development of Vietnam’s aviation industry in the new era.

Tran Kim Anh, head of Capital Resources, spoke about the best practices applied at Vietjet to stimulate growth and career advancement opportunities for women and foster an equitable workplace.

“Vietjet is among the few airlines worldwide where women hold many top positions, including chairwoman of the Board of Directors, vice chairwoman of the Board of Directors, board member, and deputy CFO, as well as many department leaders. Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has promoted the gender equality initiatives that empower women to thrive both professionally and personally.”

Today, female employees make up nearly 40 per cent of Vietjet’s total workforce, with 30 per cent of leadership roles held by women. From pilots, flight attendants, engineers, flight operations staff to financial, commercial, and communications managers – Vietjet women are contributing to creating a new face for the modern, dynamic, and humane Vietnamese aviation industry.

Thao’s journey stands as a living testament to her aspiration to serve the nation with knowledge, responsibility, and compassion, while inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to build a prosperous and happy country. More importantly, it is a clear testament that gender barriers cannot hinder the development and success of women in the aviation industry or more broadly in the economy and society.

According to Anh, "Women’s success comes from intelligence, courage, perseverance, compassion, a spirit of sharing, and the ability to inspire through kindness. They naturally balance reason with emotion and responsibility with dedication – qualities that foster a humane, sustainable, and inspiring workplace."

“At Vietjet, we firmly believe that empowering women means empowering businesses – it is how we nurture a progressive corporate culture where economic growth always goes hand in hand with human values,” Anh added.

More female pilots, engineers, and young leaders are stepping forward to prove their capabilities in Vietnam’s aviation industry. Experts agree that breaking down barriers requires fostering inspiration, sharing experiences, expanding learning opportunities, and encouraging the next generation to think boldly and act decisively. By doing so, women can become the strong leaders and managers who help drive the country’s aviation industry to new heights.

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order Vietjet has celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft, marking a milestone in the airline’s landmark $32 billion order with the US manufacturer.