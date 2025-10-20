Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

October 20, 2025 | 10:52
(0) user say
Ahead of Vietnamese Women’s Day, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and Boeing co-hosted a seminar on sustainable human resource development in aviation, focusing on gender diversity and long-term workforce growth.
Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry
CAAV director Uong Viet Dung

On October 17, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and Boeing organised a seminar on sustainability practices in human resources for Vietnam’s aviation industry. The event gathered representatives from aviation authorities, enterprises, and airlines nationwide to discuss strategies for fostering an inclusive and resilient workforce for the sector.

"Over the past three decades, Vietnam’s aviation industry has demonstrated the intelligence, resilience, and determination of the Vietnamese people, including Vietnamese women," said CAAV director Uong Viet Dung. "This has supported Vietnam’s aviation industry to overcome challenges from the inception until today."

"Vietnam’s aviation industry is increasingly integrating into international markets and affirming its position on the global map. Women have made significant contributions to the success, facilitating the aviation industry to remain steadfast and ready to fly even higher," he added.

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Key positions in the aviation industry once dominated by men are now seeing growing female participation across all roles. Women are increasingly serving as pilots, captains, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, and aircraft maintenance engineers, among other positions.

Dung also expressed gratitude to female leaders in the aviation industry, “In the aviation industry, it is impossible not to mention Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao – a small yet remarkably resilient woman with bold vision, strategic thinking, aspirations, and a burning passion for developing Vietnam’s civil aviation industry.”

The seminar underscores the role of Vietnamese women, which is an important factor for the development of Vietnam’s aviation industry in the new era.

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Tran Kim Anh, head of Capital Resources, spoke about the best practices applied at Vietjet to stimulate growth and career advancement opportunities for women and foster an equitable workplace.

“Vietjet is among the few airlines worldwide where women hold many top positions, including chairwoman of the Board of Directors, vice chairwoman of the Board of Directors, board member, and deputy CFO, as well as many department leaders. Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has promoted the gender equality initiatives that empower women to thrive both professionally and personally.”

Today, female employees make up nearly 40 per cent of Vietjet’s total workforce, with 30 per cent of leadership roles held by women. From pilots, flight attendants, engineers, flight operations staff to financial, commercial, and communications managers – Vietjet women are contributing to creating a new face for the modern, dynamic, and humane Vietnamese aviation industry.

Thao’s journey stands as a living testament to her aspiration to serve the nation with knowledge, responsibility, and compassion, while inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to build a prosperous and happy country. More importantly, it is a clear testament that gender barriers cannot hinder the development and success of women in the aviation industry or more broadly in the economy and society.

According to Anh, "Women’s success comes from intelligence, courage, perseverance, compassion, a spirit of sharing, and the ability to inspire through kindness. They naturally balance reason with emotion and responsibility with dedication – qualities that foster a humane, sustainable, and inspiring workplace."

“At Vietjet, we firmly believe that empowering women means empowering businesses – it is how we nurture a progressive corporate culture where economic growth always goes hand in hand with human values,” Anh added.

More female pilots, engineers, and young leaders are stepping forward to prove their capabilities in Vietnam’s aviation industry. Experts agree that breaking down barriers requires fostering inspiration, sharing experiences, expanding learning opportunities, and encouraging the next generation to think boldly and act decisively. By doing so, women can become the strong leaders and managers who help drive the country’s aviation industry to new heights.

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

Vietjet has celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft, marking a milestone in the airline’s landmark $32 billion order with the US manufacturer.
Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity

Vietjet has received its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft from the airline manufacturer.
Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and gender equality at the 2025 Women in Aviation International-Singapore Chapter (WAI-SG) Gala Dinner held on October 16.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VietJet women female aviation

Related Contents

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietnam amends Law on Civil Aviation to create drive airport investment

Vietnam amends Law on Civil Aviation to create drive airport investment

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes

AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world’s top sustainable carriers

AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world’s top sustainable carriers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi convention to tackle cyber-threats

Hanoi convention to tackle cyber-threats

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Vietnam’s audit frontier in the age of AI technology

Vietnam’s audit frontier in the age of AI technology

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020