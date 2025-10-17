Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

The prestigious event was attended by Sun Xueling, Singapore’s senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development, and more than 300 global aviation leaders and experts.

Photo: Vietjet

Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, a member of the board of directors, vice president, and CFO of Vietjet, highlighted the airline’s ongoing efforts to create equal opportunities for women across all areas of the aviation sector, not only in the cockpit, but also in technical, operational, and financial roles.

“We don’t just talk about gender equality, we live it. At Vietjet, we believe that empowering women is essential to achieving long-term, sustainable growth,” she emphasised.

Founded by Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Southeast Asia’s first self-made female billionaire, Vietjet stands as a symbol of women’s leadership and empowerment in aviation. According to the airline’s 2024 environmental, social, and governance report, female employees make up nearly 40 per cent of Vietjet’s total workforce, with 30 per cent of leadership roles held by women, among the highest ratios in the region.

Under the theme “Pioneering the Sky’s Future”, WAI-SG celebrates initiatives that empower and connect the next generation of female leaders shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable aviation industry across Asia-Pacific.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with seven stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com, and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal for consecutive years.

The airline has also been named as best low-cost carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, and many others.