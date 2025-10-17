Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

October 17, 2025 | 11:42
(0) user say
Vietjet demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and gender equality at the 2025 Women in Aviation International-Singapore Chapter (WAI-SG) Gala Dinner held on October 16.

The prestigious event was attended by Sun Xueling, Singapore’s senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development, and more than 300 global aviation leaders and experts.

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation
Photo: Vietjet

Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, a member of the board of directors, vice president, and CFO of Vietjet, highlighted the airline’s ongoing efforts to create equal opportunities for women across all areas of the aviation sector, not only in the cockpit, but also in technical, operational, and financial roles.

“We don’t just talk about gender equality, we live it. At Vietjet, we believe that empowering women is essential to achieving long-term, sustainable growth,” she emphasised.

Founded by Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Southeast Asia’s first self-made female billionaire, Vietjet stands as a symbol of women’s leadership and empowerment in aviation. According to the airline’s 2024 environmental, social, and governance report, female employees make up nearly 40 per cent of Vietjet’s total workforce, with 30 per cent of leadership roles held by women, among the highest ratios in the region.

Under the theme “Pioneering the Sky’s Future”, WAI-SG celebrates initiatives that empower and connect the next generation of female leaders shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable aviation industry across Asia-Pacific.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with seven stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com, and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal for consecutive years.

The airline has also been named as best low-cost carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, and many others.

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order
Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VietJet women aviation sustainable development gender equality WAI-SG the 2025 Women in Aviation International-Singapore Chapter

Related Contents

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world’s top sustainable carriers

AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world’s top sustainable carriers

Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025

Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025

Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

Takao chairman honoured with APEA Master Entrepreneur Award

Takao chairman honoured with APEA Master Entrepreneur Award

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

AgriS chairlady named among Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia

AgriS chairlady named among Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia

Masan Consumer’s S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers

Masan Consumer’s S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers

Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam

Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam

HSX launches three new indices to boost market transparency and innovation

HSX launches three new indices to boost market transparency and innovation

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding

Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020