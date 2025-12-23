HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Acquisition will enable HCLSoftware to accelerate Agentic Business Intelligence roadmap of customers by adding embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting capabilities to its Data & AI division

NOIDA, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), the software business division of HCLTech, today announced its intent to acquire Jaspersoft, a business unit of Cloud Software Group and provider of a leading embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting platform.

HCLSoftware's Data & AI division (Actian) is seeing increased demand for its metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions and has demonstrated good growth over the last five years, driven by enterprise data management solutions. The acquisition will further enhance Actian's proposition by enabling an end-to-end, immersive data management experience, while expanding reach through a large, global developer community comprised of data engineers and architects actively building, deploying and extending data platforms across the modern enterprise environment.

Jaspersoft provides a comprehensive business intelligence and reporting platform that enables organizations to create pixel-perfect reports, interactive dashboards and advanced visualizations. Jaspersoft has consistently served as an industry leader for pixel-perfect reporting, making it the solution of choice for regulated industries such as government, banking and financial services.

"As GenAI adoption accelerates, our customers want business intelligence solutions that can deliver consistent analytics and reports and offer flexibility to fully own the analytics experience," said Marc Potter, CEO Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware's Data & AI division. "With Jaspersoft, Actian will provide seamless AI-powered embedded analytics with strong architectural flexibility, allowing high-volume pixel-perfect reports and interactive dashboards to be seamlessly integrated into customer-facing applications, driving scalable self-service business intelligence."

"Jaspersoft has earned the trust of organizations worldwide through its embedded analytics capabilities," said Steven Schneider, General Manager of Analytics business unit at Cloud Software Group. "We believe HCLSoftware is a strong strategic owner for the business and look forward to Jaspersoft continuing to serve customers under HCLSoftware's ownership."

The acquisition is expected to close within six months of signing.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a global leader in software innovation, dedicated to powering the Digital+ economy. We develop, market, sell and support transformative solutions that combine and integrate experience, data, and operations, delivering on a bold, AI-driven vision of the Digital+ future. Built on a rich heritage of pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to customer success, we deliver best-in-class software products that empower organizations to achieve their goals. Our core values of integrity, inclusion, value creation, people-centricity and social responsibility guide everything we do. HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations including majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500. To learn more, visit hcl-software.com

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2025 totaled $14.2 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

