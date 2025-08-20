Corporate

Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

August 20, 2025 | 16:05
(0) user say
Vietjet has started construction of an Aircraft Maintenance Technical Centre at Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.
Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 19 under the witness of Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

This is one of 80 projects being inaugurated in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). It also marks an important milestone in the development journey of Vietjet and Vietnam's aviation industry.

With a total investment of VND1.7 trillion ($64.6 million), the project includes two hangars at Long Thanh International Airport. The centre will be capable of maintaining 10 aircraft simultaneously, in line with international standards. The facility will serve the maintenance needs of Vietjet 's growing fleet and provide technical services to domestic and international airlines. This initiative will contribute to improving the capacity of the aviation industry while meeting the operational requirements of Long Thanh International Airport, the most modern airport in Vietnam.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the aircraft maintenance technical facility in Long Thanh demonstrates Vietjet's strategic vision and commitment to sustainability and long-term investment. The project serves as a testament to the emerging role of private enterprises like Vietjet in developing aviation technical infrastructure, actively contributing to the country's development.

Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh
Vietjet announces new managing director Vietjet announces new managing director

Vietjet Aviation JSC has announced the appointment of Nguyen Thanh Son as the company's managing director, succeeding Dinh Viet Phuong, leading the new age carrier in the next era of development.
Vietjet outperforms targets, wins Long Thanh project bid Vietjet outperforms targets, wins Long Thanh project bid

Vietjet's Q2 business results have surpassed expectations while marking significant milestones with substantial aircraft orders, the expansion of ground self-service operations, and winning project bids at Long Thanh International Airport.
Petrolimex fuels Vietjet's first sustainable flights in Vietnam Petrolimex fuels Vietjet's first sustainable flights in Vietnam

Vietjet has taken a landmark step in Vietnam's aviation sector by becoming the first carrier to operate flights using locally produced sustainable aviation fuel.

By Thanh Van

aircraft maintenance Long Thanh Dong Nai VietJet Long Thanh international airport

[Read More]

