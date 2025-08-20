Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 19 under the witness of Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

This is one of 80 projects being inaugurated in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). It also marks an important milestone in the development journey of Vietjet and Vietnam's aviation industry.

With a total investment of VND1.7 trillion ($64.6 million), the project includes two hangars at Long Thanh International Airport. The centre will be capable of maintaining 10 aircraft simultaneously, in line with international standards. The facility will serve the maintenance needs of Vietjet 's growing fleet and provide technical services to domestic and international airlines. This initiative will contribute to improving the capacity of the aviation industry while meeting the operational requirements of Long Thanh International Airport, the most modern airport in Vietnam.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the aircraft maintenance technical facility in Long Thanh demonstrates Vietjet's strategic vision and commitment to sustainability and long-term investment. The project serves as a testament to the emerging role of private enterprises like Vietjet in developing aviation technical infrastructure, actively contributing to the country's development.

