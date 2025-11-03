Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

November 03, 2025 | 10:57
(0) user say
To celebrate the festive season and the upcoming launch of its first-ever route to the Philippines, Vietjet is offering everyone seven golden days of promotion on the new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Manila, Philippines.
Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

From November 4 to November 10, Vietjet will offer thousands of tickets priced from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), together with an additional 20kg of free checked baggage (terms and conditions apply) for passengers booking Eco tickets on the Ho Chi Minh City – Manila route via www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet mobile app. The promotion is valid for flight periods from November 22 to March 31, 2026 (Flight schedules may vary depending on the route. Note: The promotion does not apply during peak travel periods).

Vietjet’s Ho Chi Minh City – Manila route will serve passengers from November 22, with 10 flights per week, providing passengers with convenient travel options between the two destinations, two countries and expanding the airline’s extensive network across Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region.

With Vietjet’s latest offers, Manila and the Philippines are now within easy reach. From the bustling capital, travellers can easily connect to famous island destinations such as Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu, and experience the country’s lively culture, festive spirit, and distinctive island cuisine. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City serves as Vietnam’s leading economic and tourism hub, perfectly positioned for seamless connections to destinations across Vietnam and the region.

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

Every Vietjet flight offers a joyful experience with friends and family, powered by a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, professional crews, and warm service. Passengers can enjoy freshly prepared Vietnamese and international dishes such as Pho Thin, Banh Mi, and iced milk coffee, along with lively in-flight cultural performances at 10,000m.

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

Vietjet’s new route offers travellers an easy and affordable way to explore the Philippines’ vibrant culture and island destinations.

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Vietjet has partnered with global aviation education leader Airways Aviation to advance high-quality training for the airline industry.
Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership

Vietjet has been named the Grand Winner in the Tourism category at the 2025 ASEAN Business Awards, highlighting its role in promoting regional travel and cultural exchange.
Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietjet has made a significant order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, marking a new milestone in UK-Vietnam ties.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VietJet Ho Chi Minh City – Manila Philippines

Related Contents

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership

Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

Vietnam’s International Financial Centre: where global capital meets national dynamism

Vietnam’s International Financial Centre: where global capital meets national dynamism

Radisson Hotel Group expands world-class hospitality across Vietnam

Radisson Hotel Group expands world-class hospitality across Vietnam

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020