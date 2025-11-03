Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

From November 4 to November 10, Vietjet will offer thousands of tickets priced from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), together with an additional 20kg of free checked baggage (terms and conditions apply) for passengers booking Eco tickets on the Ho Chi Minh City – Manila route via www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet mobile app. The promotion is valid for flight periods from November 22 to March 31, 2026 (Flight schedules may vary depending on the route. Note: The promotion does not apply during peak travel periods).

Vietjet’s Ho Chi Minh City – Manila route will serve passengers from November 22, with 10 flights per week, providing passengers with convenient travel options between the two destinations, two countries and expanding the airline’s extensive network across Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region.

With Vietjet’s latest offers, Manila and the Philippines are now within easy reach. From the bustling capital, travellers can easily connect to famous island destinations such as Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu, and experience the country’s lively culture, festive spirit, and distinctive island cuisine. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City serves as Vietnam’s leading economic and tourism hub, perfectly positioned for seamless connections to destinations across Vietnam and the region.

Every Vietjet flight offers a joyful experience with friends and family, powered by a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, professional crews, and warm service. Passengers can enjoy freshly prepared Vietnamese and international dishes such as Pho Thin, Banh Mi, and iced milk coffee, along with lively in-flight cultural performances at 10,000m.

Vietjet’s new route offers travellers an easy and affordable way to explore the Philippines’ vibrant culture and island destinations.

