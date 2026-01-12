Corporate

Etiqa's Firefly Project Boosts Mangrove Restoration in Sungai Panjang with MNS

January 12, 2026 | 10:34
(0) user say
In partnership with the Malaysian Nature Society, Etiqa's initiative is enhancing the vital mangrove ecosystem along Sungai Panjang through targeted conservation efforts.

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 January 2026 - Etiqa has launched Etiqa’s Project Firefly a new environmental initiative dedicated to conserving one of Malaysia’s iconic firefly habitats while uplifting the livelihood of the communities living along Sungai Panjang in Sabak Bernam, who rely on eco-tourism and the mangrove ecosystem. The programme was carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), and the Sabak Bernam District Council.

(L to r) raffi ismail, marketing & partnership manager, malaysian nature society; fukhairudin mohd yusof, ceo of etiqa general insurance berhad; zaki parmin, assistant agricultural officer, sabak bernam district council; amran hassan, chief strategy etiqa

(L to R) Raffi Ismail, Marketing & Partnership Manager, Malaysian Nature Society; Fukhairudin Mohd Yusof, CEO of Etiqa General Insurance Berhad; Zaki Parmin, Assistant Agricultural Officer, Sabak Bernam District Council; Amran Hassan, Chief Strategy Officer, Etiqa

Through Etiqa’s Project Firefly, Etiqa is taking proactive steps to preserve and sustain the ecosystem by planting 130 Sonneratia Caseolaris or locally known as Berembang saplingsand 200 Sonneratia Caseolaris seeds, undertaking habitat restoration works, and mobilising 50 Etiqa volunteers for a community-driven initiative along Sungai Panjang, covering a total stretch of 10 kilometres. In addition, an awareness session was conducted by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Faculty of Science which aimed to educate participants on the ecological importance of fireflies and the need for long-term conservation.

Fireflies play an important role as indicators of mangrove ecosystem health, which in turn supports environmental balance and benefits surrounding communities. However, across Malaysia, firefly populations are declining due to rapid habitat loss caused by river pollution, deforestation, and increasing light pollution along mangrove-lined rivers. These threats not only endanger native species but also affect the livelihoods of local fishermen and villagers who rely on healthy river ecosystems and firefly-based eco-tourism. Protecting congregating firefly zones through the preservation of adequate vegetation buffers along riverbanks is therefore critical to ensuring the long-term survival of these species and the sustainability of local livelihoods.

Fukhairudin Mohd Yusof, CEO of Etiqa General Insurance Berhad (EGIB) said, “We initiated Etiqa’s Project Firefly as conserving native firefly species is deeply connected to the well-being of the communities that co-exist around them. By conserving firefly habitats, we are not only protecting an irreplaceable part of Malaysia’s biodiversity but also helping sustain the eco-tourism and river-based livelihoods of Sungai Panjang residents. This reflects Etiqa’s purpose in Making the World a Better Place that includes meaningful environmental action which strengthens both nature and society, creating long-term value for future generations.”

I.S Shanmugaraj, Executive Director of Malaysia Nature Society says, “Fireflies are natural indicators of a healthy mangrove ecosystem, and their presence reflects the overall condition of our rivers and surrounding environments. We commend Etiqa for taking proactive steps through Etiqa’s Project Firefly to address the growing threats of habitat degradation along fireflies corridor. Meaningful conservation requires collective action, and we hope this initiative will inspire more companies to collaborate with environmental organisations and local communities to protect biodiversity while supporting sustainable livelihoods for the long term.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Etiqa

Etiqa Etiqa's Firefly Project Mangrove Restoration

