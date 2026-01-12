PETRONAS Launches First JASO-Certified Lubricants for Japan's Latest Engines

CHIBA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2026 - PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) today set a new industry benchmark at the Tokyo Auto Salon with the debut of its market-first Japanese Automotive Standards Organization (JASO)-certified lubricants engineered for Japan's latest generation of advanced engines. This milestone is anchored by the launch of PETRONAS Syntium Supreme for passenger vehicles and PETRONAS Urania for personal mobility, reinforcing PLI's commitment to delivering advanced, high performance solutions specifically tailored for the Japanese market.

At the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, senior leadership from PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) and Petroplan officiate the launch of PLI’s market-first Japanese Automotive Standards Organisation (JASO)-certified lubricants, available as PETRONAS Syntium Supreme JASO GLV2 and PETRONAS Urania 5000 JASO DL-1. From L-R: Yoshiki Ohno, President, Petroplan Co. Ltd; Kenichi Fujita, Director, Petroplan Co. Ltd; Khalil Muri, Managing Director and Group CEO, PETRONAS Lubricants International; Noorhana Habib, Regional Managing Director Asia, PETRONAS Lubricants International

Designed for modern, high-efficiency passenger vehicle engines, the PETRONAS Syntium Supreme 0W 16 and 0W-20 with JASO GLV2 exceed API SQ performance standards and ILSAC GF-7B fuel efficiency performance. Formulated with PETRONAS CoolTech+™ Technology, these products effectively manage heat and oxidation, preventing deposit build-up and maintaining efficiency throughout the full drain interval. Enhanced shear stability further ensures sustained protection even under high stress conditions, enabling efficient engine performance and superior fuel economy of up to 19% fuel savings.Extending this advanced portfolio, PETRONAS Urania 5000 JASO DL-1 0W-30 marks the first entry of the PETRONAS Urania range into the Japan market and simultaneously stands as one of the first PETRONAS Lubricants product officially registered under JASO standards, offering high-performance capability in a category with limited global availability. Its formulation features PETRONAS StrongTech™ Technology, designed to strengthen the oil film for longer engine life and improved reliability; support extended drain intervals, reduce maintenance downtime as well as maximise vehicle uptime and fuel economy.The new product range underscores PLI's dedication to provide innovative and localised solutions for drivers in Japan. By combining global research and development expertise with regional performance requirements, PLI continues to drive the future of engine efficiency, durability and performance.All newly launched products are now available in Japan through Petroplan, the authorised distributor for PETRONAS Lubricants International.http://www.pli-petronas.com/

