Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership

On October 26, Vietjet received the prestigious Tourism Grand Winner award at the ASEAN Business Awards (ABAs), held alongside the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia. The accolade recognises the airline’s outstanding contributions to tourism, cultural exchange, and sustainability, cementing its status as a leading force in connecting Southeast Asia with the world.

Vietjet was recognised for its airline model, modern fleet, innovative services, and focus on safe and efficient operations. The airline operates a fleet of 130 aircraft across 170 domestic and international routes and has transported over 250 million passengers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, Vietjet’s vice president and CFO, said, “Driven by the aspiration to make flying accessible to everyone, Vietjet continues to expand its flight network, innovate its services, and promote the image of a vibrant and dynamic Southeast Asia on the global stage.”

Vietjet was previously named by the ABAs as the best company in aviation in Southeast Asia. The airline has regularly been recognised by prestigious international organisations, including Skytrax, Airline Ratings, World Business Outlook, and World Travel Awards.

The ABAs, hosted by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) since 2007, serves as a premier platform to celebrate noteworthy enterprises that have made significant contributions to ASEAN's economic growth, integration, and shared prosperity.

Vietjet has emerged as a leading airline in Vietnam and the wider region, focusing on cost management, efficient operations, and the use of advanced technology. The airline offers flexible fares and a range of services to meet customer needs. Vietjet is a full member of the International Air Transport Association and holds the IATA Operational Safety Audit certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, it has received a seven-star safety rating from airlineratings.com and has consistently ranked among the world’s 50 best airlines for financial and operational performance by Airfinance Journal. The airline has also been recognised as Best Low-Cost Carrier by organisations including Skytrax, CAPA, and Airline Ratings.

