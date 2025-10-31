Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

October 31, 2025 | 10:25
(0) user say
Vietjet has made a significant order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, marking a new milestone in UK-Vietnam ties.
VietJet announces investment into 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft
Christian Scherer, CEO of the commercial aircraft business at Airbus (centre, left) and Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Phuong (centre, right)

The aircraft order signing ceremony took place during the official visit of Party General Secretary To Lam to the United Kingdom from October 28-30. This is a historic occasion as the two nations elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter of deepened cooperation in aviation, technology, and investment.

Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said, “This is not merely a commercial contract, but a symbol of trust, aspiration, and a shared vision for sustainable development and global connectivity.”

Christian Scherer, CEO of the commercial aircraft business at Airbus, added, “We are proud to partner with Vietjet, a symbol of the vitality and growing stature of Vietnam.”

VietJet announces investment into 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft
Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao presents an aircraft model to Matt Western, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy

The order is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the UK and across Europe while enabling Vietjet to modernise its fleet, reduce emissions, and expand its international network towards the global net-zero goal.

Following the signing ceremony at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Vietjet and Airbus officially exchanged the contract for 100 A321neo aircraft in the presence of General Secretary To Lam, senior Vietnamese officials, and Matt Western, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Vietnam, at the Vietnam–UK High-Level Economic Conference.

VietJet announces investment into 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft
Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam (centre) witnessed Vietjet exchange the aircraft purchase contract with Airbus at the Vietnam–UK High-Level Economic Conference
Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and gender equality at the 2025 Women in Aviation International-Singapore Chapter (WAI-SG) Gala Dinner held on October 16.
Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Vietjet has partnered with global aviation education leader Airways Aviation to advance high-quality training for the airline industry.
Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership Vietjet wins top honours for safety, service, and regional leadership

Vietjet has been named the Grand Winner in the Tourism category at the 2025 ASEAN Business Awards, highlighting its role in promoting regional travel and cultural exchange.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VietJet Airbus UK Vietnam aerospace aviation

Related Contents

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Profitability riding high for HDBank and subsidiaries

Profitability riding high for HDBank and subsidiaries

Bülow wine trove of 1,800 bottles hits auction

Bülow wine trove of 1,800 bottles hits auction

NIA maps Thai FoodTech to keep world eating

NIA maps Thai FoodTech to keep world eating

MUFG Bank signs its first sustainability-linked loan with Angimex-Kitoku

MUFG Bank signs its first sustainability-linked loan with Angimex-Kitoku

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020