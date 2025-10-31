Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Christian Scherer, CEO of the commercial aircraft business at Airbus (centre, left) and Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Phuong (centre, right)

The aircraft order signing ceremony took place during the official visit of Party General Secretary To Lam to the United Kingdom from October 28-30. This is a historic occasion as the two nations elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter of deepened cooperation in aviation, technology, and investment.

Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said, “This is not merely a commercial contract, but a symbol of trust, aspiration, and a shared vision for sustainable development and global connectivity.”

Christian Scherer, CEO of the commercial aircraft business at Airbus, added, “We are proud to partner with Vietjet, a symbol of the vitality and growing stature of Vietnam.”

Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao presents an aircraft model to Matt Western, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy

The order is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the UK and across Europe while enabling Vietjet to modernise its fleet, reduce emissions, and expand its international network towards the global net-zero goal.

Following the signing ceremony at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Vietjet and Airbus officially exchanged the contract for 100 A321neo aircraft in the presence of General Secretary To Lam, senior Vietnamese officials, and Matt Western, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Vietnam, at the Vietnam–UK High-Level Economic Conference.

Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam (centre) witnessed Vietjet exchange the aircraft purchase contract with Airbus at the Vietnam–UK High-Level Economic Conference

