Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Starlight Centre Introduces Program for Autistic Students Joining Mainstream Schools

January 12, 2026 | 10:49
(0) user say
The initiative by Starlight Centre aims to support children with autism as they transition into regular primary education environments with tailored resources.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2026 - Starlight Centre has launched a new program designed for students with autism entering mainstream primary schools, including Pathlight and St. Andrew's Mission School, next year. This school-readiness program is aimed at preschoolers (around 6 years old) in preparation for the challenges of primary school. Starlight Centre plans to utilise peer modelling and the RISE™ framework to equip these preschoolers with the essential skills needed for the transition to primary school.

Peer Modeling
Starlight Centre has provided specialised care services for children with high-functioning autism from primary 1 to 6 and have supported many students who are now ready to demonstrate positive behaviours from the programmes. Through peer modelling, younger students can observe and learn from their more experienced peers, helping them understand the acceptable boundaries of good behaviour.

RISE™
The Starlight RISE™ Primary School Readiness Program effectively prepares young children for formal education by developing their physical, social, emotional, and cognitive skills through engaging, play-based activities.

By actively involving parents in the process through comprehensive evaluations and strong partnerships, Starlight Centre aims to make parents feel valued and confident that their child's development is being supported holistically, beyond just basic skills.
For more information, please visit: https://starlight.edu.sg/primary-school-readiness-programme/

https://starlight.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Starlight Centre

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Starlight Centre Autistic Students

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020