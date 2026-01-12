Starlight Centre Introduces Program for Autistic Students Joining Mainstream Schools

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2026 - Starlight Centre has launched a new program designed for students with autism entering mainstream primary schools, including Pathlight and St. Andrew's Mission School, next year. This school-readiness program is aimed at preschoolers (around 6 years old) in preparation for the challenges of primary school. Starlight Centre plans to utilise peer modelling and the RISE™ framework to equip these preschoolers with the essential skills needed for the transition to primary school.Peer ModelingStarlight Centre has provided specialised care services for children with high-functioning autism from primary 1 to 6 and have supported many students who are now ready to demonstrate positive behaviours from the programmes. Through peer modelling, younger students can observe and learn from their more experienced peers, helping them understand the acceptable boundaries of good behaviour.RISE™The Starlight RISE™ Primary School Readiness Program effectively prepares young children for formal education by developing their physical, social, emotional, and cognitive skills through engaging, play-based activities.By actively involving parents in the process through comprehensive evaluations and strong partnerships, Starlight Centre aims to make parents feel valued and confident that their child's development is being supported holistically, beyond just basic skills.For more information, please visit: https://starlight.edu.sg/primary-school-readiness-programme/https://starlight.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.