Philippines wins purpose-driven accolades at ACES Awards 2025

December 11, 2025 | 11:40
(0) user say
The country achieved notable triumphs at the prestigious awards ceremony, highlighting its commitment to purposeful initiatives.

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - The Philippines lit up Day 1 of the ACES Awards 2025 with stories that stirred the heart and inspired the region.

This year's winners embodied malasakit—a profound sense of care that guided every programme, innovation and act of leadership showcased.

MORS Group CEO Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan said that Filipino winners have proven that when leadership is rooted in compassion, it has the power to transform entire communities.

"Their commitment to uplifting lives is not just inspiring—it is nation-building in its truest form," said the ACES Awards organiser.

The Development Bank of the Philippines moved the audience with initiatives addressing food security, forest restoration, and peacebuilding.

Maynilad's NEW WATER project—Asia's first direct potable reuse initiative—set a bold precedent for water resilience and climate responsibility.

Carrascal Nickel Corporation demonstrated how responsible mining can restore trust and strengthen communities.

Takeda Healthcare Philippines lived out its patient-first culture with integrity while Asticom championed a modern, empowered Filipino workforce.

China Bank strengthened the nation's foundation through inclusive and green financing and Alaska Milk uplifted communities through long-term nutrition programmes for children.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ACES Awards

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Philippines Aces Awards 2025

