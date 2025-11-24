Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade

On November 23, the carrier received the aircraft as the initial delivery from its 200-plane, $32 billion order with Boeing. The new jet landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok and is the first of 50 Boeing aircraft to be handed over to Vietjet Thailand through 2028, supporting rising travel demand and network expansion across key Asia–Pacific destinations.

Investment in the Boeing fleet is specifically intended to strengthen Vietjet Thailand’s operations. The airline will deploy the Boeing 737-8 on its first commercial service on the Bangkok–Chiang Mai route and will then expand to the international flight network in late December.

In Vietnam, Vietjet will continue operating an Airbus fleet. Leveraging its experience with new-generation aircraft and its global partner network, the carrier is expanding its international footprint through major aviation hubs across the Asia–Pacific, while gradually extending its reach to Europe and the Americas.

The Boeing 737-8 is equipped with improved aerodynamics and new-generation LEAP-1B engine. Being fully compatible with Sustainable Aviation Fuel, the aircraft boasts a 15-20 per cent carbon emissions reduction and up to 50 per cent reduced noise levels in line with ICAO standards. With a range of up to 6,570 km, it will allow Vietjet to operate longer routes and reach more distant destinations. The Boeing Sky Interior design offers a spacious and modern cabin space, along with larger overhead bins, helping passengers enjoy a comfortable and complete journey.

Vietjet’s 200-aircraft order with Boeing is considered a landmark agreement that contributes positively to balancing Vietnam–US trade. The addition of a modern fleet is expected to boost regional aviation and economic growth, create sustainable value for investors, and support the airline in delivering safe, high-quality, and memorable journeys for millions of passengers worldwide.

