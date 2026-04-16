Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

April 16, 2026 | 15:05
(0) user say
Vietnam and the US are advancing economic cooperation across key sectors including energy, high technology, logistics, trade, healthcare, and consumer goods.
Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation
Photo: Shutterstock

On April 14, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan held a working session with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) led by former Ambassador Brian McFeeters, president and CEO of the council. The meeting was attended by leaders of ministry units and more than 50 US enterprises investing and operating in Vietnam.

The meeting took place as the Vietnam-US relationship continues to develop strongly, particularly following General Secretary To Lam's working visit to the US in February 2026, which created new momentum for economic, trade, and investment cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed that economic cooperation remains a key pillar – highly complementary in nature – and directly contributes to supply chain stability and sustainable growth in each country.

Deputy Minister Tan said Vietnam considers the US a leading strategic economic and trade partner, and remains committed to maintaining stability, accelerating institutional reforms, and enhancing policy transparency to foster a favourable investment environment.

"Vietnam is promoting industrialisation in a green and sustainable direction, prioritising high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, AI, big data, and cloud computing, while developing synchronised energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure," he added.

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation
The working session between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the US - ASEAN Business Council delegation

Representatives of the US business community spoke highly of Vietnam's investment potential and business environment, putting forward specific recommendations in areas including energy, high-tech industry, logistics, trade, finance, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods. Notable proposals included development of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, gas-fired power, renewable energy, and a direct power purchase agreement mechanism, along with improvements to policy frameworks for technology, supply chains, and the digital economy.

Deputy Minister Tan welcomed the frank and valuable opinions of the US delegation, stressing that they serve as important references for government agencies in improving policies and governance effectiveness. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate closely with relevant ministries and agencies to study and address the proposals based on feasibility, harmonised interests, and conformity with international practices.

Regarding cooperation priorities, the Ministry of Industry and Trade outlined key pillars including ensuring energy security with a role for LNG and renewable energy; developing high-tech industry and digital infrastructure; utilising e-commerce, logistics, and the digital economy; and strengthening cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, standards, and market management.

On trade issues, Deputy Minister Tan said, "Vietnam is engaging in discussions with the US in a spirit of transparency, cooperation, and constructiveness, while calling on the US business community to continue serving as a bridge and to provide objective and positive voices to help strengthen a stable and sustainable cooperation environment."

Concluding the meeting, he stated that the Vietnamese government regards the US business community as an important, long-term, and trusted partner, and is committed to maintaining an open and substantive policy dialogue mechanism, accompanying businesses towards a balanced, sustainable, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship.

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Vietnam and the US have continued technical-level negotiations on their Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement, seeking progress towards a mutually beneficial outcome.
Vietnam and US make progress in fifth trade negotiation round Vietnam and US make progress in fifth trade negotiation round

Vietnam and the United States made notable progress during the fifth direct negotiation round on the Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade Agreement in Washington, D.C.
Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

Vietnam and the United States are expected to launch the sixth negotiation for the Reciprocal Trade Agreement next week.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
USABC Vietnam the US LNG US businesses

Related Contents

Italy and Vietnam seek stronger economic and trade cooperation

Italy and Vietnam seek stronger economic and trade cooperation

Vietnam and Slovakia elevates ties to strategic partnership

Vietnam and Slovakia elevates ties to strategic partnership

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Khanh Hoa kicks off construction of $2.2 billion Ca Na LNG power plant

Khanh Hoa kicks off construction of $2.2 billion Ca Na LNG power plant

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics

TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics

Digital future for SMEs: no transformation without cybersecurity shield

Digital future for SMEs: no transformation without cybersecurity shield

National Brand Week aims to elevate Vietnam's global competitiveness

National Brand Week aims to elevate Vietnam's global competitiveness

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020