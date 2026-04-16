Vietnam, US business council discuss energy, high-tech cooperation

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On April 14, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan held a working session with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) led by former Ambassador Brian McFeeters, president and CEO of the council. The meeting was attended by leaders of ministry units and more than 50 US enterprises investing and operating in Vietnam.

The meeting took place as the Vietnam-US relationship continues to develop strongly, particularly following General Secretary To Lam's working visit to the US in February 2026, which created new momentum for economic, trade, and investment cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed that economic cooperation remains a key pillar – highly complementary in nature – and directly contributes to supply chain stability and sustainable growth in each country.

Deputy Minister Tan said Vietnam considers the US a leading strategic economic and trade partner, and remains committed to maintaining stability, accelerating institutional reforms, and enhancing policy transparency to foster a favourable investment environment.

"Vietnam is promoting industrialisation in a green and sustainable direction, prioritising high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, AI, big data, and cloud computing, while developing synchronised energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure," he added.

The working session between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the US - ASEAN Business Council delegation

Representatives of the US business community spoke highly of Vietnam's investment potential and business environment, putting forward specific recommendations in areas including energy, high-tech industry, logistics, trade, finance, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods. Notable proposals included development of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, gas-fired power, renewable energy, and a direct power purchase agreement mechanism, along with improvements to policy frameworks for technology, supply chains, and the digital economy.

Deputy Minister Tan welcomed the frank and valuable opinions of the US delegation, stressing that they serve as important references for government agencies in improving policies and governance effectiveness. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate closely with relevant ministries and agencies to study and address the proposals based on feasibility, harmonised interests, and conformity with international practices.

Regarding cooperation priorities, the Ministry of Industry and Trade outlined key pillars including ensuring energy security with a role for LNG and renewable energy; developing high-tech industry and digital infrastructure; utilising e-commerce, logistics, and the digital economy; and strengthening cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, standards, and market management.

On trade issues, Deputy Minister Tan said, "Vietnam is engaging in discussions with the US in a spirit of transparency, cooperation, and constructiveness, while calling on the US business community to continue serving as a bridge and to provide objective and positive voices to help strengthen a stable and sustainable cooperation environment."

Concluding the meeting, he stated that the Vietnamese government regards the US business community as an important, long-term, and trusted partner, and is committed to maintaining an open and substantive policy dialogue mechanism, accompanying businesses towards a balanced, sustainable, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship.

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington Vietnam and the US have continued technical-level negotiations on their Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement, seeking progress towards a mutually beneficial outcome.

Vietnam and US make progress in fifth trade negotiation round Vietnam and the United States made notable progress during the fifth direct negotiation round on the Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade Agreement in Washington, D.C.