Three international exhibitions open to boost industrial supply chain links

On October 13, Informa Markets Vietnam opened three international exhibitions at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi: the International Processing and Packaging Exhibition, the 11th International Exhibition on Precision Engineering and Manufacturing, and the International Semiconductor and Electronics Technology Expo in Vietnam.

Photo: Nghiem Lan

Running concurrently until October 15, the exhibitions follow a “One Destination - Three Exhibitions” model, bringing together technologies, solutions and business opportunities across precision engineering and manufacturing, electronics and semiconductors, and processing and packaging.

Supported by regulatory authorities, industry associations, professional organisations and domestic and international businesses, the exhibition series covers 10,000 square metres and features more than 300 exhibitors from over 20 countries and territories, alongside five international pavilions.

The event is expected to pull in more than 8,000 trade visitors, including manufacturers, suppliers, technology providers, experts and business partners from Hanoi and key industrial centres in northern Vietnam.

Ian Roberts, senior vice president for Asia at Informa Markets, said the decision to hold the three exhibitions concurrently reflected the increasingly interconnected nature of manufacturing industries.

“Our choice of Hanoi is equally deliberate. Northern Vietnam has emerged as one of the most dynamic manufacturing regions in Asia,” he said. “Across Bac Ninh, Haiphong, Thai Nguyen and Hung Yen, industrial capacity continues to expand, supply chains continue to mature, and international investors are actively seeking capable domestic partners. Vietnam's strategic commitment to developing its semiconductor and high-technology industries further strengthens this momentum.”

Photo: Nghiem Lan

Chu Viet Cuong, director of Industrial Development Centre under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Vietnam's industrial sector had achieved positive results in recent years, with the country remaining an important destination for international investment, particularly in processing and manufacturing.

“Foreign-invested enterprises have contributed significantly to economic growth, exports and technology transfer, while helping establish production networks with regional and global reach,” he said.

However, strengthening the capabilities of domestic enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and supporting industry suppliers, remains a key priority for the next stage of industrial development.

Vietnam's industrial development priorities include foundational industries, processing and manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electronics, high technology and other sectors capable of generating high added value. The policy also aims to strengthen the economy's autonomy.

Meanwhile, Decree No.205/2025/ND-CP further develops the policy framework for supporting industries, creating better conditions for businesses to invest, adopt new technologies, improve production capacity and develop supporting industrial products in priority sectors.

“In the coming period, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will shift its approach to supporting industries from providing individual assistance towards strengthening enterprise capabilities and developing supply chains,” Cuong said.

“The focus will be on helping businesses improve their technological capabilities, quality, management, digital transformation, automation, traceability and ability to meet the standards required by lead firms and international markets.”

He added that stronger links between foreign-invested and domestic enterprises, as well as between lead firms and SMEs, were needed to boost the identification, assessment and development of domestic suppliers.

“These are important measures to increase localisation rates, generate greater value in Vietnam and strengthen supply chain resilience,” he said.

The need to strengthen industrial capabilities comes as manufacturing continues to expand. According to the National Statistics Office, Vietnam's industrial production index rose 12.3 per cent on-year in the first nine months of 2026, the highest growth rate for the period since 2019. Processing and manufacturing increased by 12.9 per cent.

Industrial production also recorded strong growth in several northern manufacturing hubs, rising 23.2 per cent in Thai Nguyen, 20.2 per cent in Bac Ninh, 18.6 per cent in Quang Ninh and 15.2 per cent in Haiphong.

This growth is driving greater demand for automation, quality control, material optimisation and production efficiency, reinforcing the need for technology adoption and stronger links between domestic suppliers and international manufacturers.