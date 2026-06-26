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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ProPak debuts in Hanoi with first northern exhibition

June 26, 2026 | 16:03
(0) user say
Informa Markets Vietnam, in partnership with the Vietnam Industry and Trade Review, on June 25 unveiled ProPak Hanoi 2026, the International Processing, Manufacturing and Packaging Technology Exhibition.
ProPak debuts in Hanoi with first northern exhibition
Photo: Vietnam Industry and Trade Review

The event marks the ProPak brand’s first expansion to northern Vietnam after nearly two decades of development in Ho Chi Minh City.

Scheduled for October 13-15 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district, the exhibition is expected to serve as a platform for technology transfer, industry networking, and business matching for companies in processing, packaging, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Speaking at the press conference launch, Annie Tran, senior event manager at Informa Markets Vietnam, said Vietnam’s manufacturing industry was entering a new phase of competition in which advantages increasingly depend on operational efficiency, technology adoption, product quality, and green development.

“Processing and packaging technologies are becoming strategic tools that help businesses optimise costs, improve competitiveness, and integrate more deeply into global supply chains,” she said.

ProPak Hanoi is the latest addition to the ProPak exhibition series, one of Asia’s leading platforms for processing, manufacturing, and packaging technologies, with established editions in China, Thailand, the Philippines, India, and Vietnam.

Covering more than 4,000 square metres, the event will showcase solutions in food and beverage processing, packaging materials and technologies, printing and labelling, pharmaceuticals, testing and laboratory equipment, warehousing, logistics and cold chain systems, as well as automation and smart manufacturing.

The exhibition is expected to pull in thousands of trade visitors, including business owners, senior executives, factory managers, technical specialists, importers, distributors, and consultants from across the manufacturing value chain.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of conferences and training programmes will focus on digital transformation, automation and smart factories, sustainable packaging, the circular economy, environmental, social, and governance, food safety, and logistics and cold chain management.

The launch comes as Hanoi and neighbouring provinces such continue to draw in large-scale investment in electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and consumer goods manufacturing.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, Vietnam attracted $15.2 billion in registered foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2026, up 42.9 per cent on-year. Manufacturing and processing industries continued to account for the largest share of total inflows.

A key feature of ProPak Hanoi 2026 will be its Business Matching Programme, facilitating one-to-one meetings between buyers and suppliers from Vietnam and overseas, while helping companies identify partners and turn business opportunities into concrete collaboration.

ProPak Vietnam 2023 brings new solutions for the processing and packaging industry ProPak Vietnam 2023 brings new solutions for the processing and packaging industry
Italian firms to offer efficient packaging solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025 Italian firms to offer efficient packaging solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025
Tetra Pak unveils innovative solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025 Tetra Pak unveils innovative solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025
Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026 Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026
ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market

By Thai An

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TagTag:
ProPak Informa Markets Vietnam exhibition

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