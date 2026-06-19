Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

The Vietnam Smart Factory Expo, Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools, and Home Show Vietnam run from June 24 to 26, jointly organised by the National Innovation Centre and Uninet Exhibition of Singapore.

The exhibitions are jointly organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and Uninet Exhibition of Singapore, with support from MICE EIMS Korea-Vietnam and the Busan Exhibition & Convention Centre of South Korea.

According to the organisers, this year's exhibitions will cover around 8,800 square metres and feature more than 500 businesses from over 10 countries and territories, including South Korea, Malaysia, India, China, and Vietnam.

The event is expected to attract more than 14,000 trade visitors, buyers, and business representatives from over 30 countries and territories.

Among them, Vietnam Smart Factory Expo 2026 will showcase a wide range of technologies and solutions supporting the transition towards smart manufacturing, including AI, industrial robots, automation systems, 3D printing technologies, intelligent monitoring systems, and new energy solutions.

In addition to product showcases, the exhibitions will feature a series of business matching activities, forums, and thematic seminars on innovation and digital transformation in manufacturing, designed to help businesses identify new partners, expand technology cooperation, and explore market opportunities.

Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools 2026 will present a broad range of products, including hardware and hand tools, industrial equipment, abrasive materials, welding technologies, mechanical accessories, lifting equipment, and logistics solutions.

Meanwhile, Home Show Vietnam 2026 will gather companies specialising in household products, gifts, and lifestyle items from more than 10 countries and territories.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse array of products, including kitchenware, home decor, household textiles, creative gifts, small household electrical appliances, outdoor products, and AI-enabled smart home solutions.

Speaking at a press conference on the three events held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 18, To Hoang Anh, representative of the NIC, said the exhibitions are taking place at a time when manufacturing enterprises are accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies to improve productivity, optimise operations, and deepen their integration into global value chains.

“The events are expected to foster stronger connections and help Vietnamese businesses gain access to modern manufacturing solutions as they advance their digital transformation journeys. By hosting the three exhibitions simultaneously, we aim to create an integrated, cross-sector platform that enables enterprises to engage with a broad spectrum of partners, ranging from industrial manufacturers to consumer market players,” Anh said.

He explained that the exhibitions are not merely venues for showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies, but also strategic platforms that bring together businesses, investors, experts, and policymakers involved in smart manufacturing.

“Through these events, NIC hopes to accelerate innovation and digital transformation across Vietnam’s processing and manufacturing industries. At the same time, we want to support businesses in accessing and mastering key technologies such as automation, robotics, 3D printing, AI, digital twins, and smart factory solutions, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and enabling deeper participation in global value chains,” Anh added.

According to NIC, as the digital economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution continue to reshape global supply chains and redefine the structure of the world economy, the transition towards smart manufacturing is no longer a matter of choice but a strategic imperative for sustainable growth and competitiveness.

A report by US-based market research firm Grand View Research indicates that the global smart manufacturing market is experiencing rapid expansion and is projected to reach nearly $790 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14 per cent.

The convergence of core technologies such as AI, the Industrial Internet of Things, robotics, and big data analytics is driving significant gains in productivity, product quality, and industrial competitiveness, creating new growth opportunities for economies seeking to move up the global value chain.

NIC has been strengthening its role as a key catalyst in building Vietnam’s smart manufacturing ecosystem.

Over the years, NIC has forged strategic partnerships with leading global technology corporations such as Dassault Systèmes, Samsung, and Siemens to train industry professionals and facilitate technology transfer. The centre has also developed smart factory experience centres and demonstration laboratories, while providing direct consultancy and technical support to hundreds of Vietnamese enterprises to optimise production lines and enhance manufacturing capabilities in line with international standards.

Building on these efforts, three exhibitions are expected to serve as strategic platforms bringing together leaders from ministries, government agencies, and local authorities, alongside multinational technology groups, innovative enterprises, investment funds, and leading research institutes and educational institutions from Vietnam and abroad.

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