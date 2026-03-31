Union Square redefines city-centre dining with new concept floor

Occupying a prominent corner at the intersection of Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Le Loi, and Le Thanh Ton streets, the development signals a transition for the landmark property, as it evolves from a luxury retail address into a more layered, experience-led destination.

Branded “Saigon’s New Culinary Collective,” the new floor presents a selection of dining concepts that are distinct in identity yet aligned in tone, reflecting a more contemporary, lifestyle-oriented approach to food and hospitality.

Curated by Vina Collective, the space is conceived as a social setting rather than a standalone dining zone, where guests move between experiences, from casual bites to more refined evenings, within a cohesive and thoughtfully designed environment.

NOI centres its concept on fire-led cooking, offering a relaxed yet refined space where grilled dishes and a bar-led atmosphere come together for both casual and social dining. Photo: The Reverie Saigon

NOI anchors the collection with a Mediterranean-inspired menu centred on wood-fire cooking, where premium meats and seafood are prepared over open flames. The setting combines a warm, understated interior with an open kitchen and bar, lending itself to both intimate dinners and relaxed social gatherings.

PÃO PÃO introduces a lighter, fast-casual rhythm, drawing on Portuguese culinary influences through a selection of signature breads. Designed with urban convenience in mind, the concept brings a youthful, accessible energy to the overall mix.

Vietnam House Restaurant extends its presence with a concept that revisits Vietnamese cuisine through a contemporary lens, pairing familiar flavours with international accents. The addition of a Champagne bar and afternoon tea service adds a more leisurely, lifestyle-oriented layer to the dining experience.

Completing the line-up, The Reverie Boutique offers a refined pâtisserie and delicatessen, showcasing pastries, artisanal chocolates, and curated gift items. The space reflects the brand’s emphasis on craftsmanship and detail, appealing to both everyday indulgence and special occasions.

Photo: The Reverie Saigon

Together, the four concepts form part of Vina Collective’s broader direction to shape integrated hospitality environments where dining, culture, and lifestyle intersect in a seamless way.

A newly introduced loyalty programme further connects the experience across venues, offering returning guests access to tailored privileges and curated moments.

The launch reflects a wider shift in Ho Chi Minh City’s urban landscape, where centrally located developments are increasingly defined by how people spend time, rather than simply where they shop. With this latest addition, Union Square is repositioning itself as not only a retail landmark, but a considered lifestyle destination, where dining plays a central role in shaping the experience.

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality The Reverie Saigon is marking 10 years as a landmark of luxury hospitality, reflecting both Vietnam’s rising stature in global tourism and the hotel’s distinctive identity.

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