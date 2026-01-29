The Grand Ho Tram to host the first-ever IBF convention in Southeast Asia

This marks a historic moment as the IBF selects Vietnam and Southeast Asia for the first time as the destination for its premier professional boxing convention.

The IBF Annual Convention is the most important annual gathering of the International Boxing Federation, one of the world’s four major professional boxing organisations. It is expected to attract hundreds of international delegates, further enhancing Vietnam’s global profile and contributing to the country’s tourism and events economy in 2026.

The convention brings together IBF leadership, world champions, promoters, boxing officials, and industry stakeholders from more than 60 countries to discuss and shape key strategic decisions related to competition regulations, world rankings, athlete safety, and the global development of professional boxing.

Previous IBF conventions have resulted in significant advancements, including updates to the global ranking system, strengthened medical and safety standards, expanded international referee training programmes, and the establishment of development pathways for emerging boxing markets across Asia.

The 41st IBF Annual Convention in Vietnam is expected to further advance these initiatives while opening new opportunities for Southeast Asia – particularly in nurturing young talent, strengthening local professional capacity, and creating regional pathways for Vietnamese boxers to access international competition platforms.

The presence of IBF senior leadership and world-class champions in Vietnam represents not only a professional milestone but also positions Vietnam as a rising destination on the global boxing map, reflecting the country’s growing role within the international sports ecosystem.

Besides that, the selection of The Grand Ho Tram as the host venue underscores the destination’s international-standard facilities and growing reputation as a hub for world-class sporting and business events.

Walt Power, CEO of The Grand Ho Tram said, "Being chosen by the IBF confirms the international standards of our facilities and services. We are proud that Vietnam is becoming a historic destination, not just for tourism, but as a host for top-tier professional sporting events. We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for all IBF members and global executives."

Walt Power, CEO of The Grand Ho Tram

The decision also reflects the IBF’s increasing engagement with emerging markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, where professional boxing continues to gain momentum.

IBF president Daryl Peoples said, "We have observed the rapid growth of professional boxing in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. We believe that hosting the convention at a world-class venue like The Grand Ho Tram will inspire and motivate young talent, while fostering deeper cooperation between the IBF and the region."

In addition to its sporting significance, the convention is expected to deliver broader cultural and economic value to Vietnam.

Lim Song, the organiser’s representative instrumental in bringing the event to Vietnam, said, "The IBF Convention is a cultural and economic bridge. Our goal is to leverage this event to boost Vietnam's sports and tourism industries, placing the country at the centre of the world boxing map."

