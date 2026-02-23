Corporate

Food and beverage safety guidelines launched

February 23, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam has unveiled new guidance on responsible business practices for the food and beverage sector, supporting firms in aligning environmental, social and governance standards with legal compliance and long-term competitiveness.
Food and beverage safety guidelines launched

The Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – in collaboration the Institute of State and Law under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and international experts, and with the support of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, launched the "Guidance on Responsible Business Practices for the Food and Beverage Sector" in Vietnam this month.

The guidance is the result of a year-long process of rigorous and responsible research, with extensive consultation and practical exchanges involving a wide range of business representatives across the food and beverage supply chain. The content was developed through a balanced integration of international standards on responsible business conduct and Vietnam’s current legal framework, with the aim of supporting enterprises in ensuring legal compliance while progressively enhancing governance quality, operational efficiency, and sustainable business values.

According to the consultancy team, the handbook does not focus solely on principle-based requirements, but places particular emphasis on practicality and applicability. The content is designed with flexibility, considering differences in enterprise size, resources, and levels of readiness–from large enterprises with complex supply chains to small and medium-sized enterprises that are gradually approaching sustainable development standards. Accordingly, enterprises can select appropriate pathways to integrate responsible business principles into their production, business operations, and risk management practices.

The launch takes place at a time when responsible business practices are undergoing significant transformation, driven by international standards, increasingly stringent market requirements, and rising expectations from investors. At the domestic level, the National Action Plan for law and policy improvement to encourage responsible business practices in Vietnam for 2023-2027 demonstrates the strong commitment of the government in internalising and advancing international standards, enhancing corporate governance quality and strengthening transparency and supply chain oversight.

The handbook is expected to become a valuable reference for the food and beverage business community, not only in complying with domestic legal requirements but also in adapting to emerging demands from export markets, international partners, and investors with a strong focus on environmental, social, and governance factors. In doing so, the handbook contributes to supporting enterprises in building a solid foundation for sustainable development, while enhancing credibility and long-term competitiveness.

By Nguyen Thu

