Marriott signs major deal to expand luxury hotel footprint in Vietnam

Marriott International, Inc. on February 2 announced a landmark agreement with Masterise Group to develop four hotels and one branded residence in Vietnam. The deal will add nearly 1,900 keys to Marriott’s national portfolio and introduce several luxury, premium, and select-service brands across key urban, economic, and leisure destinations.

The flagship developments will be located in Ho Chi Minh City, where The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon are expected to strengthen the city’s position in the luxury hospitality segment. Meanwhile, an eco-resort complex in Can Gio will feature JW Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton properties, aligning with the district’s long-term sustainable tourism vision. In Hanoi, the capital’s first Marriott Hotel is set to cater to large-scale events while incorporating elements of Vietnamese cultural identity.

Together with the 2025 launch of Masterise Hospitality & Entertainment, this agreement marks a pivotal step in Masterise Group’s expansion into hospitality and resorts and its rise as an experiential ecosystem leader.

“Our collaboration with Masterise Group is founded on a shared vision and a long-term commitment to excellence. Together, we are developing projects that we expect to stand as enduring icons – designed, constructed, managed, and operated in full alignment with the rigorous quality standards of Marriott International’s world-leading brands,” said Gautam Bhandari, chief development officer of Asia-Pacific excluding China at Marriott International. “Through this multi-property agreement, we hope to create destinations that deliver memorable and meaningful experiences for domestic and international travellers alike.”

Co Loa Marriott Hotel is set to introduce the flagship Marriott Hotels brand to Hanoi. Currently under construction next to the National Exhibition & Convention Centre, 13km from downtown, it is expected to feature 494 keys, offering a strong option for business travellers and event organisers. The hotel is also slated to include 3,000 square metres of bright, fully connected function space, alongside a focus on authentic Vietnamese culture, supporting immersive events that reflect the spirit of Hanoi.

JW Marriott Hotel Saigon Can Gio and Four Points by Sheraton Saigon, Can Gio are planned as part of the 2,870-hectare Can Gio Coastal Urban Tourism Area, an ecotourism destination expected to attract up to nine million visitors annually. The development is located in Can Gio, a natural coastal area slated to be better connected to Ho Chi Minh City and Long Thanh International Airport via a new expressway and bridge.

Upon completion, the dual-branded complex will offer two distinct hospitality experiences. JW Marriott will focus on luxury, holistic wellbeing, and high-end service standards, while Four Points by Sheraton will cater to travellers seeking contemporary comfort combined with practical amenities and accessible service.

Together, these distinct hotels are expected to showcase a total of 780 keys, including rooms, suites, family accommodation and apartment-style units, plus 1,800 sq.m of combined meeting space. JW Marriott Hotel Saigon Can Gio is planned to feature five unique culinary venues, an Executive Lounge, an outdoor pool, and the brand’s signature Spa by JW, while plans for Four Points by Sheraton Saigon, Can Gio includes three casual dining options, and two outdoor recreation zones including a kids’ club and children’s pool.

The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon will mark the brand’s debut in Ho Chi Minh City. Located in the city’s commercial core, the development is expected to comprise a 231-room hotel alongside a separate tower housing 420 branded residences.

The project is designed to introduce high-end hospitality and residential offerings, complemented by curated cultural, culinary, and wellness experiences.

